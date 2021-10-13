News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jersey competition winners present Women's Tour pros with their designs

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 5:34 PM October 13, 2021   
Women's Tour cycling

Eloise Ward presented her jersey to stage 5 winner Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) - Credit: SWpix

The winners of a competition to design a jersey for the Women's Tour have presented their finished designs to stage-winning cyclists.

Not only were their designs shown on stage, but the lucky winners each had a VIP hospitality tickets for the day and got to keep the jersey they created.

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 08/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stag

Team DSM's Lorena Wiebes presents competition winner Elizabeth with a Stage 5 jersey. - Credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

The Stage 5 - under 15s winner, Elizabeth Whall, from Colchester, said it was "amazing" to win the competition.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 08/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage

Stage Five winner - DSM's Lorena Wiebes ont the podium holding Jo-anne Button's winning jersey. - Credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Keen cyclist and graphic designer Jo-Anne Button was happy to win the Stage 5 - over 15s category, as she got to combine two of her favourite hobbies.

Women's Tour cycling

Eloise Ward presented her jersey to stage 5 winner Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) - Credit: SWpix

Stage 6 - under 15s winner was Eloise Ward, from Finsbury Park, who was "so happy" to have won and one day hopes to take part in the Women's Tour as a pro.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 09/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage

Daisy Mason presented her jersey to the stage 6 winner and world road race champion Elisa Balsamo. L- R Daisy, Elisa, and Darren Wash Co-op Store Manager Felixstowe - Credit: SWpix.com

You may also want to watch:

The over 15s winner for Stage 6 was Daisy Mason, from Great Wratting, who was happy to highlight an important message with her design.

Women's Tour cycling

Jo-anne Button with her winning design - Credit: Pixelcatchers

Women's Tour jersey

Daisy Mason's winning design for the Stage 6 over 15s category - Credit: Daisy Mason

Women's Tour

Eloise Ward's winning design for the Stage 6 under 15s category - Credit: Eloise Ward

Women's Tour

Jo-Anne Button's winning design for the Stage 5 over 15s category - Credit: Jo-Anne Button

Elizabeth Whall

Elizabeth Whall's winning design for the Stage 5 under 15s category - Credit: Elizabeth Whall


