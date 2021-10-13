Gallery
Jersey competition winners present Women's Tour pros with their designs
- Credit: SWpix
The winners of a competition to design a jersey for the Women's Tour have presented their finished designs to stage-winning cyclists.
Not only were their designs shown on stage, but the lucky winners each had a VIP hospitality tickets for the day and got to keep the jersey they created.
The Stage 5 - under 15s winner, Elizabeth Whall, from Colchester, said it was "amazing" to win the competition.
Keen cyclist and graphic designer Jo-Anne Button was happy to win the Stage 5 - over 15s category, as she got to combine two of her favourite hobbies.
Stage 6 - under 15s winner was Eloise Ward, from Finsbury Park, who was "so happy" to have won and one day hopes to take part in the Women's Tour as a pro.
The over 15s winner for Stage 6 was Daisy Mason, from Great Wratting, who was happy to highlight an important message with her design.
