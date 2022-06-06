News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GALLERY: 12 of the best pictures as The Women's Tour returns to Suffolk

Published: 5:58 PM June 6, 2022
The opening stage of the Women's Tour.The cyclists arrive at the finish line in Bury St Edmunds. St

Stage one winner Clara Copponi crosses the finish line in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The first stage of The Women's Tour took place in Suffolk today, June 6.

Having started in Colchester, the stage finished in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds.

As the most prestigious women's cycling race in Britain, it became part of the UCI Women's World Tour after becoming established in 2014.

The tour passed through many towns and villages in Suffolk including Hadleigh, Bildeston, Needham Market, Stowmarket before finishing in Bury St Edmunds' Angel Hill.

Here is a gallery of some of the best pictures of the event...

The opening stage of the Women's Tour.The race heads through Stowmarket.Byline: Sonya Duncan

The opening stage of The Women's Tour heads through Stowmarket - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Clara Copponi of FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope crosses the finishing line in Bury St Edmunds to

Clara Copponi of FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope crosses the finishing line in Bury St Edmunds to win stage one of The Women's Tour from Colchester to Bury St Edmunds. Picture date: Monday June 6, 2022. - Credit: PA

Riders pass through the village of Bildeston during stage one of The Women's Tour from Colchester to

Riders pass through the village of Bildeston during stage one of The Women's Tour from Colchester to Bury St Edmunds. Picture date: Monday June 6, 2022. - Credit: PA

Clara Copponi of FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope wearing the leader's jersey celebrates winning s

Clara Copponi of FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope wearing the leader's jersey celebrates winning stage one of The Women's Tour from Colchester to Bury St Edmunds. Picture date: Monday June 6, 2022. - Credit: PA

The Women's Tour passes through Monks Eleigh

The Women's Tour passes through Monks Eleigh - Credit: Frank Barrett

Cycling fans watch the trophy presentations after stage one of The Women's Tour from Colchester to B

Cycling fans watch the trophy presentations after stage one of The Women's Tour from Colchester to Bury St Edmunds. Picture date: Monday June 6, 2022. - Credit: PA

The opening stage of the Women's Tour.The peloton goes passed the Orwell Bridge.Byline: Sonya Dunc

The opening stage of the Women's Tour. The peloton goes passed the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The opening stage of the Women's Tour.The peloton goes passed the Orwell Bridge.Byline: Sonya Dunc

The competitors formed a tight bunch whilst riding near the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The opening stage of the Women's Tour.The race heads through Stowmarket.Byline: Sonya Duncan

The race heads through Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

The opening stage of the Women's Tour.The cyclists arrive at the finish line in Bury St Edmunds.By

A mascot entertains the crowd in Bury St Edmunds at the finish line - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The opening stage of the Women's Tour.The cyclists arrive at the finish line in Bury St Edmunds. St

Stage one winner Clara Copponi crosses the finish line in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sonya Duncan


