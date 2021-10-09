News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Women's Tour ends with sprint finish on Felixstowe seafront

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:27 PM October 9, 2021   
Elisa Balsamo of Team Valcar-Travel & Service crosses the finish line to win stage six of the Women's Tour in Felixstowe

Elisa Balsamo of Team Valcar-Travel & Service crosses the finish line to win stage six of the Women's Tour in Felixstowe - Credit: PA

A new champion of the Women's Tour has been crowned as the final stage of the race ended with a sprint finish in Felixstowe.

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets in Suffolk today to watch some of the world's best cyclists battle it out in the race's sixth stage.

The head of the race passes through Long Melford, near Sudbury

The head of the race passes through Long Melford, near Sudbury - Credit: PA

Cyclists left Haverhill town centre this morning before embarking on a route through towns such as Sudbury, Stowmarket, Needham Market and Woodbridge.

The race attracted hundreds of people cheering on the cyclists from the streets of Suffolk

The race attracted hundreds of people cheering on the cyclists from the streets of Suffolk - Credit: PA

The 115km stage culminated in a sprint finish along Felixstowe seafront, with Valcar's Elisa Balsamo first over the line.

Elisa Balsamo celebrates her win in the final stage of the race in Felixstowe

Elisa Balsamo celebrates her win in the final stage of the race in Felixstowe - Credit: PA

Team SD Worx rider Demi Vollering was named the overall winner of the Women's Tour as a stage of the race was held in Suffolk for a sixth year.

Overall winner Demi Vollering toasts her victory

Overall winner Demi Vollering toasts her victory - Credit: PA

In the past, the tour has provided a economic boost of an estimated £1million to the county.

