Women's Tour ends with sprint finish on Felixstowe seafront
- Credit: PA
A new champion of the Women's Tour has been crowned as the final stage of the race ended with a sprint finish in Felixstowe.
Hundreds of spectators lined the streets in Suffolk today to watch some of the world's best cyclists battle it out in the race's sixth stage.
Cyclists left Haverhill town centre this morning before embarking on a route through towns such as Sudbury, Stowmarket, Needham Market and Woodbridge.
The 115km stage culminated in a sprint finish along Felixstowe seafront, with Valcar's Elisa Balsamo first over the line.
Team SD Worx rider Demi Vollering was named the overall winner of the Women's Tour as a stage of the race was held in Suffolk for a sixth year.
In the past, the tour has provided a economic boost of an estimated £1million to the county.