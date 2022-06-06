Crowds gather around Suffolk for stage one of Women's Tour

Video

The opening stage of the Women's Tour. The cyclists arrive at the finish line in Bury St Edmunds. Stage one winner Clara Copponi Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Crowds of people lined the streets of Suffolk as stage one of Britain's most prestigious women's cycling race weaved its way across the county.

The Women's Tour 2022 cycling race set off from Colchester's Northern Gateway Sports Park on Monday morning and travelled through Brantham, Hadleigh, Needham Market and Stowmarket on its way to finishing in Bury St Edmunds.

Crowds gathered on the Angel Hill in Bury for the top female riders - Credit: Sonya Duncan

However, spectators who gathered on Bury's Angel Hill for the conclusion of the 142.1km-long opening stage had to be patient after the race was temporarily suspended to allow medical teams to attend an incident ahead of the riders.

Clara Copponi (@FDJ_NAqui_Fut) wins stage one of the Women’s Tour in Bury St Edmunds 🏆 #WomensTour #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/SXflrIe2v0 — The Women's Tour (@thewomenstour) June 6, 2022

Around 2.50pm, a police motorcyclist and another vehicle crashed on the B1115 at Hitcham, and the officer was taken to hospital for treatment on a leg injury.

The race got back underway around 3.15pm and riders arrived in Bury shortly after 4pm – around an hour later than expected.

The elite female riders pass the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But the delay, and the miserable weather, did little to deter the enthusiastic crowd, who were treated to a thumping musical soundtrack as they waited.

There was also a hive of activity in Abbey Gardens, with a big screen showing the race live, and several stalls for cycling enthusiasts.

The opening stage heads through Stowmarket - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It was the third time Bury has welcomed the Women's Tour to the town.

French rider Clara Copponi won the stage, the first of her road racing career, followed by Italian Sofia Bertizzolo in second place, with Elena Cecchini, also from Italy, finishing third.

Winner Clara Copponi sprays the champagne at the finish line in Bury - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Stage two of the race will start and finish in Harlow, Essex, on Tuesday.

Riders pass the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District, said: "I'm absolutely delighted that Bury St Edmunds was able to host the finish of the Women's Tour stage once again, and although the weather was a bit inclement initially, the later than planned finish actually allowed more people to come out and enjoy the drier weather.

"The opportunity for Bury St Edmunds to be publicised through the live coverage of the event was great and really put the town on the map.

"I'm sure I speak for all the town businesses when I say it was a great boost for everyone and I hope they come back again."

