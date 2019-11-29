5 reasons to visit this Suffolk town's alternative Black Friday weekend

Last year's Wonderful Woodbridge Friday proved so successful that it was expanded for a whole weekend this time around Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Woodbridge's take on the Black Friday weekend has returned following its successful introduction last year - and promises a packed schedule of entertainment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The weekend's events are an attempt to persuade shoppers back to the independent stores on the high street Picture: RACHEL EDGE The weekend's events are an attempt to persuade shoppers back to the independent stores on the high street Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The event has been organised once more by Jill Barrett, from home furnishings store Barretts of Woodbridge.

The inaugural Wonderful Woodbridge Friday last year was introduced by Mrs Barrett as an alternative to Black Friday, encouraging shoppers to purchase from the independent stores on the high street.

This year, the event has been expanded to run over the full weekend and coincide with festive celebrations in the town.

Here's five reasons to visit Woodbridge for this weekend's event:

- Stores all throughout Woodbridge are promising discounts from Friday to Sunday. Many stores have also confirmed they are staying open late.

- More than 120 stalls will be set up at the Woodbridge Christmas Street Fair on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Bands and carol singers will also be performing to provide entertainment.

You may also want to watch:

- Santa Claus will be collecting childrens' letters to take back to the North Pole. He will be at Woodbridge Library from 4pm today

- More than 100 trees in the town are to be lit up for Woodbridge's Christmas lights switch on. The event begins at 4.30pm today in The Thoroughfare.

- Street food stalls will be up selling a range of snacks throughout the weekend.

Michael Grist, store manager at Barretts, hopes to see the town very busy over the weekend.

He said: "Many of the independent shops in Woodbridge are offering genuine discounts.

"We hated the term 'Black Friday', and said: 'How can we make people come to our town?'

"However, it's not all about the sales - it's about having a wonderful experience and meeting lovely people.

"It's a great opportunity to see what a lovely town Woodbridge is."