Suffolk family pen lockdown hit to raise cash for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 11:30 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 12 June 2020

Bella and Millie Wood play their instruments on the track Picture; JAMIE WOOD

Archant

A musically-minded Suffolk family have written a special lockdown song to raise money for the NHS.

The Wood family have performed a song which is loosely based on Havana by Camila Cabello Picture: JAMIE WOODThe Wood family have performed a song which is loosely based on Havana by Camila Cabello Picture: JAMIE WOOD

The song, written by the Wood family from Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, has proved a social media hit attracting more than 3,000 views in 24 hours and raising almost £500. Written and performed by all members of the family, the song was loosely based Camilla Cabello’s hit, Havana.

The track’s words have been changed to a more coronavirus-based theme.

It features 12-year-old Millie on violin, 10-year-old Bella on cello and vocals with their mother Fiona on backing vocals and father Jamie performing a rap.

Mr Wood, a wealth asset manager who improvises and DJs in his spare time, said: “The girls came up with the idea when they were practising their musical instruments one day so we started to mess around with some lyrics.

The Wood family said it was important to be able to spread joy at this time Picture: JAMIE WOODThe Wood family said it was important to be able to spread joy at this time Picture: JAMIE WOOD

“They got a loop pedal for Christmas which allows you to loop your track and build layers of a song and it’s been really fun watching them play with it to make up the song.

“I posted it online for the amusement of friends and family but everyone started to share it and it has snowballed somewhat so we thought it was a good chance to fundraise at the same time and have been blown away by the generosity.

“I’m very proud of my children – they are very talented – and it’s been wonderful to see them create something that people are engaging with.”

Millie is studying for her grade 8 in violin and grade 4 in piano, while Bella is on grade 6 cello and grade 3 piano.

Both girls have been playing since the age of four and are members of the South Suffolk Youth Orchestra and national chamber music school Pro Corda.

Mrs Wood, a reflexologist, is a classical grade 8 flautist.

She said: “We may all have a bit of training as classical musicians but my kids love Ed Sheeran and Camilla Cabello and get a lot of their inspiration from pop music culture.

“Throw in their father and his penchant for rap music for good measure, and the result is something we are all pretty proud of.

“In the current climate, finding ways to spread a little joy is really important. Music lifts up our spirits as a family so we wanted to share that with everyone else.

“It’s also an excellent way for us to support the NHS which is continuing to do a fantastic job and deserves our absolute admiration.”

You can hear the song and donate on the family’s Facebook fundraiser.

