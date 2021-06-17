News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

How I created a paradise garden - from nothing but wasteland

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 1:24 PM June 17, 2021   
EADT-VICTORIA HAWKINSThe home gardens of Garden Designer Amelia Singleton, in Sibton.This area

Amelia Singleton has transformed her garden at Wood Farm, Sibton over 30 years - Credit: Amelia Singleton/Archant

When you look at before and after photos of Amelia Singleton's garden, they seem like entirely different places. 

But the talented garden designer has managed transform a couple of acres of what was effectively wasteland into one of Suffolk's most beautiful gardens - with 30 years of hard graft.

Amelia Singleton's garden when she moved to Wood Farm in 1988

Amelia Singleton's garden when she moved to Wood Farm in 1988 - Credit: Amelia Singleton

When Amelia and her family moved into Wood Farm, Sibton in the summer of 1988, her garden area was rabbit-infested wilderness strewn with rusting farm machinery and crumbling agricultural buildings.

Wood Farm's garden is barely recognisable from what it was in 1988

Wood Farm's garden is barely recognisable from what it was in 1988 - Credit: Amelia Singleton

At first, she had to focus her efforts on making her semi-derelict home habitable.

As a busy mother, she could be forgiven for thinking that transforming the garden would be a far too time-consuming job.

You may also want to watch:

But after 30 years of hard work, the garden is now one of the county's finest - and is preparing to welcome visitors to look around the blooming marvel at the National Garden Scheme's open gardens event on Sunday, June 20.

Amelia Singleton has transformed her Sibton garden over many years

Amelia Singleton has transformed her Sibton garden over many years - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Amelia said the garden has "evolved slowly, initially in a rather haphazard way without any overarching plan".

Most Read

  1. 1 Aldi targets Felixstowe, Saxmundham and Sudbury for new stores
  2. 2 Pub near Stowmarket closes temporarily due to Covid-19 case
  3. 3 'Kind and loving' husband-to-be dies of lymphoma aged 27
  1. 4 Wanted man arrested in Stowupland village
  2. 5 Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell
  3. 6 Pair arrested for alleged sex assault on young woman
  4. 7 'If offers are higher elsewhere, so be it' - Wigan CEO on losing Evans to Ipswich
  5. 8 Sweltering Suffolk could see hottest day this year ahead of thunderstorms
  6. 9 Motorcyclist injured in collision on A14 at Stowupland
  7. 10 Driver taken to hospital after crashing into wall

She planted bits here and there, before catching the gardening bug and going to what was then Otley College to do a landscape design course.

As time went by, she decided to design parts of the garden and gradually built it up as a whole, spending her autumns and winters completing technical designs and drawings so she is ready to start planting in the spring.

EADT-VICTORIA HAWKINSThe home gardens of Garden Designer Amelia Singleton, in Sibton.P

Amelia Singleton has worked hard to improve the garden area at Wood Farm - Credit: Archant

It includes the White Garden on what was formerly a vegetable plot, as well as an area called New Border – which provides a colourful approach, full of blues, yellows and whites including Hypericum “Hidcote” and deep purple Buddleja davidii “Black Knight”.

"It's high-maintenance," she said. "I wouldn't want anyone to think that it isn't."

EADT-VICTORIA HAWKINS The home gardens of Garden Designer Amelia Singleton, in Sibton. This

The White Garden is part of Amelia Singleton's work - Credit: Archant

"However, you don't have to do it all at once. You can do one bit at a time. You can wait for a year, see where the sun comes and see if you have any problems with the soil.

"It's definitely addictive. It's incredibly therapeutic - in terms of mental health, gardening is really under-rated."

She added: "Colour theming has always been a part of my gardening style. It helps, I feel, to give an intensity and a distinct character to each area."

Wood Farm garden is open between 2pm and 6pm on Sunday, June 20. Admission is £5, with children able to enter for free. No pre-booking is required.

Volunteers from St Elizabeth Hospice will provide teas at the event to help raise money for palliative care.

Money from the NGS event will also go towards charities such as Macmillan and Marie Curie.

East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Artist's impression of Perrywood Sudbury

First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
drug-driving in Stanton

Video

WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Philip Roberts, from Beccles, with his agave victoria regina plant which has started to bloom after

'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Andre Dozzell has made 93 appearances for Ipswich Town.

QPR trigger buy-out clause to sign Dozzell for £1m

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus