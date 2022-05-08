GALLERY: 19 pictures from the Woodbridge 10k 2022

Gallery

The start of the Woodbridge 10k. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Nearly 800 runners took on the popular Woodbridge 10k Round-the-Town road race in beautiful sunshine on Sunday.

A total of 663 people ran the 10k race, and 108 youngsters took part in the 1.5k junior run.

Participants were also celebrating 40th anniversary of the event, which is one of the most popular road races in Suffolk and attracts huge crowds around the course. It hasn't taken place for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectators cheer on the Woodbridge 10k runners. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Elodie Alderson, treasurer and committee member of event organisers Woodbridge Shufflers, said: “We're always kindly grateful to all the supporters and all the local residents for allowing us to shut the roads down. It can be an inconvenience, but we hope that they come out and join us and just have a really good day.

“The advantage as well is that our presence in the town in this volume means that the local businesses are getting a real boost from the amount of people that are coming into the town for the race.

“Huge thanks to all our sponsors and volunteers for making this event possible.”

This year, funds were raised for Suffolk Motor Neurone Disease Association, Suffolk Young People’s Project (4YP), Seckford Almshouses Chapel, Jetty Lane, Project 21.

Ms Alderson added: “It was our 40th race and we were delighted to celebrate this on such a beautiful day. It was fantastic to see so many people coming to support the runners and create such an amazing and vibrant atmosphere.”

Woodbridge 10k 2022 winners:

1st Male: Cooper Berry, Ipswich Harriers - 33:11

1st Female: Ruby Vinton, Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers, - 38:17

1st Affiliated Team: Felixstowe Road Runners - combined time of 1:48:24

1st Non=affiliated Team: Barker Gotelee Solicitors - combined time of 2:33:08

Tom Wake from Woodbridge Shufflers in the Woodbridge 10k. - Credit: Denise Bradley

More than 700 runners took part in the event across the two races - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners set off at start of the Woodbridge 10k, near Woodbridge School - Credit: Denise Bradley

The start of the Woodbridge 10k. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It was hot work on a course known for several tricky hills - Credit: Denise Bradley

The race always attracts hundreds of runners, along with thousands of spectactors - Credit: Denise Bradley

Cooper Berry, centre, winner of the Woodbridge 10k, from Ipswich Harriers, with Tony Gavin, left, Felixstowe Road Runners, and third, Kit Evans Lombe, Shaftsbury Barnet. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Cooper Berry, winner of the Woodbridge 10k, from Ipswich Harriers. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Cooper Berry winner of the Woodbridge 10k, from Ipswich Harriers. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Tony Gavin of the Felixstowe Road Runners, who came second in the Woodbridge 10k. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The first woman to finish the Woodbridge 10k, Ruby Vinton, aged 15. . - Credit: Denise Bradley

The start of the Junior Run at Woodbridge. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The start of the Junior Run at Woodbridge. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Junior Run at Woodbridge. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Junior Run at Woodbridge. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Junior Run at Woodbridge. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Junior Run at Woodbridge. - Credit: Denise Bradley



