Entry for this year’s Woodbridge 10k opens soon - but be ready as it books up quickly

Runners wanting to take part in this year’s Woodbridge 10K are being warned to ‘stand by’ when entry opens in March - as the event often books up within 30 minutes.

The round-the-town charity race, which sees the whole town turn out to cheer the runners, returns to Woodbridge on Sunday, May 19, in its 38th year.

The races, which include a 10k route for those aged 15 and over and a junior 1.5k race for those aged between seven and 15, follow a windy course through the streets of Woodbridge.

Entry for the races opens at 12 noon on Saturday, March 9.

The races raise thousands for local good causes - last year £12,000 was split between five charities.

This year the race’s chosen charities are the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Fresh Start - New Beginnings, Just42, Lapwing Education, MIND and Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service.

A spokesman for the race said: “Due to the popularity of the races, those wishing to enter are encouraged to ‘stand by’ as the entry system goes live at noon – the races typically fill up within 30 minutes.”

For more information about race entry, the route and facilities, visit the Woodbridge Shufflers website here.