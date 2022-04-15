News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Popular Woodbridge 10K will celebrate 40th anniversary after two-year break

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM April 15, 2022
Action from last month's Woodbridge 10K.

The popular race is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year - Credit: Archant

The Woodbridge Round-the-Town road race will return next month to celebrate its 40th anniversary after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus. 

The town's 10K charity run and junior races are among the most popular in the road running calendar, and all places have already sold-out. 

Hundreds of runners took part in last year's Woodbridge 10K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners taking part in the Woodbridge 10K in 2019 - the event is returning this year - Credit: Archant

The event, which did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic, brings out huge crowds to line the streets and support the runners. 

This year's event is supporting charities and organisations Jetty Lane, Seckford Almshouses Chapel, Project 21, 4YP, and the Motor Neurone Disease Association. 

Hundreds of runners took part in the Woodbridge 10K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event has raised more than £100,000 for charity over its 40 years - Credit: Archant

The event has raised more than £100,000 for charity over its 40 years, and each year the charities are selected by club members at the annual general meeting. 

Organisers said every runner this year will receive a goody bag, and an environmentally friendly wooden medal to commemorate the 40th annual race.

Hundreds of runners took part in the Woodbridge 10K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Action from the 2019 race - Credit: Archant

This year's event will take place on Sunday, May 8, and more information can be found on the Woodbridge Shufflers' website

