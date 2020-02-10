Sea Scouts stand by to board new HQ

The Woodbridge Sea Scouts are excited for their new hall Picture: PROMINENT PR Archant

Plans for a brand new Sea Scout hut have been given the go-ahead, paving the way for more youngsters to get involved in the organisation.

An impression of how the new building could look Picture: TRINITY CONSTRUCTION CONSULTANCY LIMITED An impression of how the new building could look Picture: TRINITY CONSTRUCTION CONSULTANCY LIMITED

The plans for the 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts building, will see the demolition of the extension to the group's riverside building and the creation of a brand new hall.

New activity spaces and accommodation would be created within the two storey site, which the scouts believed would help them to accommodate more youngsters from the town.

East Suffolk Council have now approved the plans for the new hall.

Planners said the retention of the historic building would help to "ensure a balance of new and old at the Woodbridge riverfront where there is the potential for modern redevelopment to erase the historic character in this important part of the town."

They also praised the "sympathetic" design of the new building describing it as "respectful of the original building's form".

Barrie Hayter, group Scout leader, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the positive comments of local organisations and individuals.

"Plans for the new building will almost double the usable space and add much needed changing rooms with showers and a larger drill hall. The mix of old and new suits the area as the scout hut is nestled within the historic Woodbridge riverside near the 800-year-old Tide Mill and the new Whisstocks Development."

Mark Pearson, Scouts County Commissioner for Suffolk, said: "It is great to see scouting so popular in Suffolk with over 6,000 young people taking part in skills for life activities every week. This is made possible through these dedicated teams of volunteers putting so much time in to enhance the experience and protect the provision for the future."

The next phase of the work will see fundraising begin in earnest.

Mr Hayter said: "We are extremely lucky this year to have two large events taking place in the local area with the Beowulf Festival on May 2 and the Woodbridge Regatta on May 24 where we will be doing a barbecue and more. These events help us raise much needed funds for the running of the group and fundraising for the renovations."

The new hall will allow the group to increase the number of youngsters who are able to join through the creation of a new section.

More than 60 children are currently on the group's waiting list.

An open evening for the new section will be held on February 26 with taster sessions to be held through March from 7pm.

