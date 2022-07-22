Part of Amazon documentary to be filmed at Suffolk gym

Parts of an Amazon documentary are going to be filmed in an east Suffolk gym - Credit: Google Maps

Part of an Amazon documentary is set to be filmed in a Woodbridge gym next week.

The programme about the life of Gabe Tesch, a karting driver who suffered with brain cancer when he was a young boy, will be filmed in Deben Gym in Woodbridge on Monday, July 25.

When Gabe was 11 years old doctors found a small tumour on the right side of his brain.

The tumour was removed and a biopsy concluded that it was actually a grade three cancerous brain tumour.

Gabe's treatment ended when he was 13 and he is now back racing.

It is understood that the parts of the documentary being filmed in the gym will be looking at Gabe's training sessions as he recovers from the effects of the cancer.



