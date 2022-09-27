'Bringing ambient back to Woodbridge': Music festival a roaring success

Woodbridge Ambient Festival took place over Friday, Saturday and Sunday last week. Pictured: cellist Claire O'Connell was one of the artists to play at St Mary's Church on Sunday. - Credit: charlotte Bond

A three-day celebration of ambient music in Woodbridge has been an “unqualified success” in showcasing the importance of the town, its organiser said.

The Woodbridge Ambient Music Festival took place from Friday to Sunday last week, and included music as well as a poetry, short films, and a market of locally-grown produce.

According to organiser Jan Pulsford, the festival was a resounding success.

Jan Pulsford organised the Woodbridge Ambient Music Festival. She is also the organiser of former festival, 'Spirit of Place.' - Credit: Archant

Cellist Liam Byrne was one of the artists to play at St Mary's Church on Sunday. He flew over from Germany to take part in the festival. - Credit: charlotte Bond

“It was an unqualified success. We had people coming from all over,” she said. “100 Poems came over from Dublin, and Liam Byrne came from Berlin.”

Other artists she was delighted to host included Clare O’Connell, DJ Tallulah, and Tom Rogerson and Talvin Singh who delivered an “incredible” concert at St Mary’s Church on Sunday.

“Everyone came together and made it happen,” she said.

“On the Friday night, we started out celebrating women in electronic music by showing an incredible film called Sisters with Transistors.”

The next day included a market organised by environmentalist group Transition Woodbridge, and a Flotilla from Kyson Point,

On Sunday morning, Jan said festival goers enjoyed an ‘ambient chill out session’ before congregating in St Mary’s Church to hear the final performances.

Jan said this was an important event in recognising the musical significance of Woodbridge.

“One of the real highlights was Brian Eno walking into the church to introduce the ambient music festival, which was a wonderful surprise,” she explained.

Brian Eno is a Melton-born artist and musician, composer and record producer who gained worldwide fame in rock band, Roxy Music.

Suffolk-based artist Tom Rogerson at St Marys Church in Woodbridge. - Credit: charlotte Bond

Tom Rogerson was another local artist who took part in the festival. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The final performances in St Mary's Church were 'incredible,' said organiser Jan Pulsford. - Credit: charlotte Bond

“He is known as the father of ambient music,” explained Jan.

“He talked about his growing up in Woodbridge and the musical influences of the American airbases, and walking along the river, and how he coined the term ‘ambience.’

“It was just such a thrill for everyone. He said he was bringing ambient back to Woodbridge, which of course is where it started.”

Ambient music is sometimes defined as music emphasises tone and atmosphere over a traditional rhythm or beat.

“Some people say it’s music that comes from within. I say it’s music that doesn’t get in the way,” explained Jan. “You can really get immersive, you can get lost in it.

“It's very important that Woodbridge gets recognised for the ambient music, that basically came through Brian Eno. That’s huge.”