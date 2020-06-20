Peaceful Black Lives Matter protests to take place in Suffolk today

Black Lives Matter protests are set to take place in Woodbridge and Felixstowe Picture: HARRY RAITHATHA Archant

Two peaceful Black Lives Matter protests are taking place in Suffolk this afternoon in Woodbridge and Felixstowe.

The two events, which were planned following the death of George Floyd in America, are set to draw in large crowds of peaceful protestors to both towns.

In Felixstowe, the event has been set up by Victoria Baker and 12 other women from the local area who want to highlight issues of racial inequality.

The protest will begin at 2pm at the Spa Gardens, where a silence will take place before speeches from local activists and a walk along the promenade.

Miss Baker said the event has drawn positive attention to the issue, and insisted social distancing measures will be adhered to throughout.

She added: “All organisers involved cannot emphasise enough that we want this event to be peaceful and respectful and have absolutely no intention of allowing any trouble to be caused.

“We really hope that it will be a great turn out and result in a powerful yet respectful stand against racism.”

In Woodbridge, protestors will meet at Elmhurst Park at 12pm.

Peaceful protestors met unknown opposition in the town earlier in the week when signs were removed from Shire Hall, although Woodbridge Town Council has expressed its support for the display.

A Black Lives Matter display in the window of Woodbridge Emporium advertising anti-racism books also came under fire, with the shop receiving hate mail and abuse.

Owner Jules Button said she will not be removing the display.