Councillors are urging residents to leave the car at home in a bid to offset carbon emissions Picture: SIMON PARKER Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woodbridge is to hold up to eight town centre car-free days this year after a successful experiment proved popular.

Civic leaders decided on the new incentive to try to rid the town of congestion, noise and pollution while disscussing what could be done to offset carbon emissions after the climate emergency was announced.

World Carfree Network began the initiative in 1997 as part of the group Carbusters and many cities and towns across the globe take part in the drive towards a cleaner planet.

Now, Woodbridge Town Council wants to make the car free day a regular occurence and encourage residents to walk, cycle or take the train instead.

The first car-free day in September last year saw road closures in Quay Street, Church Street and Cumberland Street, but town leaders have agreed to focus on a different part of the town each time.

The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coinciding with a street party, busking competition and a 'Mayor's tea party', councillors wanted the car free day to be fun as well as environmentally friendly.

Patrick Gillard, the town mayor, said: "The first car free day in Woodbridge was such a popular success that we would like to repeat it several times over the coming summer.

"From being there and talking to people, I know how much they liked being able to walk safely down the Thoroughfare enjoying the stalls and entertainments.

"The council have decided to have up to eight such car free days through 2020, on dates to be arranged but mainly through the summer months when we have a lot of visitors coming to Woodbridge."

Christine Dean from Saxmundham commented: "As an infrequent visitor to the town it would be an incentive to visit and spend time browsing all the independent shops Woodbridge has to offer".

Caroline Page, Liberal Democrat County Councillor for Woodbridge said: "I loved the one we had.

"I had a stall about the bus cuts in the middle of the Thoroughfare. Nobody wanted me to move and the streets seemed full of happy people."