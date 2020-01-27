E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Would you like to see regular car free days in Woodbridge?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 28 January 2020

Councillors are urging residents to leave the car at home in a bid to offset carbon emissions Picture: SIMON PARKER

Councillors are urging residents to leave the car at home in a bid to offset carbon emissions Picture: SIMON PARKER

Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woodbridge is to hold up to eight town centre car-free days this year after a successful experiment proved popular.

Civic leaders decided on the new incentive to try to rid the town of congestion, noise and pollution while disscussing what could be done to offset carbon emissions after the climate emergency was announced.

World Carfree Network began the initiative in 1997 as part of the group Carbusters and many cities and towns across the globe take part in the drive towards a cleaner planet.

Now, Woodbridge Town Council wants to make the car free day a regular occurence and encourage residents to walk, cycle or take the train instead.

The first car-free day in September last year saw road closures in Quay Street, Church Street and Cumberland Street, but town leaders have agreed to focus on a different part of the town each time.

The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Thoroughfare, Woodbridge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Coinciding with a street party, busking competition and a 'Mayor's tea party', councillors wanted the car free day to be fun as well as environmentally friendly.

Patrick Gillard, the town mayor, said: "The first car free day in Woodbridge was such a popular success that we would like to repeat it several times over the coming summer.

"From being there and talking to people, I know how much they liked being able to walk safely down the Thoroughfare enjoying the stalls and entertainments.

"The council have decided to have up to eight such car free days through 2020, on dates to be arranged but mainly through the summer months when we have a lot of visitors coming to Woodbridge."

Christine Dean from Saxmundham commented: "As an infrequent visitor to the town it would be an incentive to visit and spend time browsing all the independent shops Woodbridge has to offer".

Caroline Page, Liberal Democrat County Councillor for Woodbridge said: "I loved the one we had.

"I had a stall about the bus cuts in the middle of the Thoroughfare. Nobody wanted me to move and the streets seemed full of happy people."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

‘Ipswich Town will always have a place in my heart... I’ll see you in the Champ next year’ – Bialkowski on Millwall switch

Bartosz Bialkowski has been in fine form for Millwall this season. Photo: PA

Most Read

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

‘Ipswich Town will always have a place in my heart... I’ll see you in the Champ next year’ – Bialkowski on Millwall switch

Bartosz Bialkowski has been in fine form for Millwall this season. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Acid test, speed demons and will size matter? – Talking points ahead of Town’s top-two clash at Rotherham

Luke Garbutt and Luke Chambers react to Ipswich Town's 2-0 home loss to Rotherham back in October. Photo: Steve Waller

Would you like to see regular car free days in Woodbridge?

Councillors are urging residents to leave the car at home in a bid to offset carbon emissions Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man caught with drugs breaches suspended sentence

Mariusz Kozlowski, 31, of London Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hundreds of children spared criminal records under ‘sexting’ guidance

Hundreds of children were dealt with by police for sexting in the last four years Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families share ‘worrying accounts’ of hospital care in wake of mum’s death

Horace Nunn, who died in 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24