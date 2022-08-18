News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woodbridge art historian takes part in Rembrandt digitisation project





Published: 4:00 PM August 18, 2022
Rembrandt's The Shipbuilder and his wife

A Woodbridge art historian has been chosen as the only UK consultant for a Rembrandt digitisation project. - Credit: PA

Art Historian Richard Morris has been appointed as a consultant to a prestigious art task being carried out in The Netherlands.





The project aims to digitise the works of the 17th-century Dutch artist Rembrandt to make them more accessible to a wider audience.

As one of the UK's leading art historians in 20th century British and European paintings, Mr Morris said he is honoured to be connected with the project, as it builds on the work of Rembrandt expert Ernst van de Wetering.

Mr Morris added: "I've long admired the work of Ernst and the extraordinary educational work he did in authenticating 300 or so of Rembrandt's works.

"Rembrandt was a painter's painter. His art is so absorbing, tragic and inward. In his self-portraits, he looks and feels troubled. He's noble and flawed.'

Mr Morris will be travelling to The Netherlands to work on the project, which is entitled the MetaRembrandt Museum.





It will become the only place in the world where all Rembrandt's paintings are displayed in one place.

Mr Morris said that the specialised photography will show parts of the painting that you'd usually be unable to see in a gallery and highlighted how the high definition versions will enable people to see even the most minute of details including brush strokes.

To fund the building of the digital museum, The Rembrandt Heritage Foundation will begin selling 8,000 unique Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) of famed painting The Night Watch.





Mr Morris said: "With this sort of work, there's a greater interest to people who can't routinely pay to get into exhibitions. 

"This six-month project aims at democratising art. It will allow people to see an entire body of work without having to travel the world to see it."

He added: "It's a unique opportunity to enlarge the art market and encourage a wider group of people to write, collect and study art."




