Woodbridge artist invites patrons to say 'I do' at latest exhibition

Woodbridge artist SOPHIE is excited for her latest exhibition, where she will be performing self-marriage ceremonies, which she sees as an act of self-love. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A Woodbridge artist is offering her services to people wishing to be married by her – to themselves.

SOPHIE was last at Aldeburgh’s Courtyard Gallery in March for her debut exhibition ‘My SELF(ish) Portrait Gallery.

Her show is now returning, but with a twist. There will be no traditional art hanging on the walls.

“I’ve changed now. I’m not who I was in March,” SOPHIE explained.

“That’s where the idea came from – what if it was just me? Do I dare put myself in the gallery, just on my own?”

SOPHIE will be sitting in the gallery, perhaps sketching, perhaps talking with visitors, as she hopes to spark some thought-provoking conversations.

“It’s all about self. I’m OK with myself, and this is about what people will make of themselves as they walk into the room,” she explained.

SOPHIE has been on a journey of self-acceptance. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

SOPHIE has created her own ceremonial gown, which she will be wearing to conduct the ceremonies. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The idea of loving yourself, and what it means to be ‘selfish’ is of central importance to this exhibition, and to SOPHIE, who married herself in 2020.

“At that point in my therapeutic journey, I knew I needed to meet my needs first,” she said. “By not looking after myself first, by giving every piece of myself away to everyone else, I was then depleted.

“I thought, what if I commit to myself first, and how would I do that?”

The answer came to her: she would marry herself.

SOPHIE is interested in the idea of selfishness, and said that she has learned to prioritise her own needs. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

One of the slogans on SOPHIE's ceremonial gown reads 'love everyone and tell the truth.' - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Although her art has been at the heart of SOPHIE's journey of self-acceptance and love, her next exhibition will not include any of her work. Instead, SOPHIE will be sitting in the gallery herself, as the sole exhibit. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“I sat in a circle with my friends in a meadow at sunrise, and I read out promises to myself,” SOPHIE remembered.

“They all witnessed me, and then everyone was invited to also read a promise to themselves. It was a very special, ceremonial moment.”

SOPHIE is inviting others to have such a moment, and will be conducting marriage ceremonies on July 21.

“I've written vows, and then people will be invited to repeat them after me. Or, if people wish to write their own vows, I will be their witness.”

There will be commemorative items for sale, such as napkins and tea towels, if people wish to mark the occasion.

These vows, she said, aim to be more joyful than conventional marriage vows.

“I want to use words that are uplifting and abundant. Rather than being solemn, why can’t we be joyful and excited about ourselves?”

To arrange for SOPHIE to conduct your marriage ceremony, email: iamselfishtoo@gmail.com

‘My SELF(ish) Portrait Gallery’ will be showing from July 18 -24 at Aldeburgh’s Courtyard Gallery.