Town centre bakery to host cake decorating classes in new venture

PUBLISHED: 11:50 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 16 December 2019

Sarah Moss, owner of the Bakehouse in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A bakery in Woodbridge is hoping to turn the flat above its premises into a space where a professional cake baker will run her own business and teach cake making classes.

The Bakehouse on New Street in Woodbridge has plans for a new business above the original bakery. Picture: GOOGLEThe Bakehouse on New Street in Woodbridge has plans for a new business above the original bakery. Picture: GOOGLE

Sarah Moss, owner of The Bakehouse on New Street, has had an application approved to turn a residential kitchen and lounge on the second floor into a commercial setting to make way for Jess Fotheringham.

Ms Fotheringham runs Pickacake Ltd - a business based at the moment in Ipswich where she bakes cakes to individual order. She started up the business after struggling to find a dairy free cake for her son's birthday.

The Bakehouse is the only running in house bakery in Woodbridge where they bake on the premises and Ms Moss hopes to resurrect the former cake making facilities she used to offer.

She said: "It will be nice to have the business back as so many cutomers keep asking. Jess is hoping to be up and running in January and it will nice to encompass all that we used to offer and have a profitable cake making business again."

There were initial concerns that the development of the bakery would cause noise disturbances within the community but fears over potential nuisance to neighbours have now been overcome and the plans approved by East Suffolk Council.

