Birthday girl creates huge banner to ask people to stay at home

PUBLISHED: 12:05 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 13 April 2020

Tabitha and Oscar with their creation Picture: BARRIE HAYTER

Tabitha and Oscar with their creation Picture: BARRIE HAYTER

A huge banner, asking residents in Woodbridge to stay at home has been created by a Suffolk birthday girl and her family.

It took four hours to design and create the banner Picture: BARRIE HAYTERIt took four hours to design and create the banner Picture: BARRIE HAYTER

Ten-year-old Tabitha Hayter should have been celebrating her 11th birthday with a party this week instead she and her family have created a huge banner to try and encourage people to stay at home.

The banner was designed for a competition being run by Suffolk Constabulary for U12’s during the Easter holidays.

Wanting to make a difference in her town Tabitha asked to take part and set about creating the banner’s design.

The piece features large, colourful design highlighting the ‘superman’ like work of the NHS as well as the family’s own links with the scouting movement.

The special banner measures around one metre by two metres Picture: BARRIE HAYTERThe special banner measures around one metre by two metres Picture: BARRIE HAYTER

“The kids see the news and how bad it’s getting,” said Mr Hayter.

“The banner is about one metre by two metres long.”

“It took about four hours to make in total.”

The banner now sits proudly outside the family’s home, on one of the main road’s through Woodbridge.

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'I wanted to prove Ipswich wrong... I think I did that' - Gaardsoe on his Town departure and 'really annoying' retirement at just 27

Thomas Gaardsoe left Ipswich Town in 2003 but was forced to retire from football at just 27. Picture: ARCHANT

Firm donates £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk's food banks

George Vestey, CEO of Vestey Food Group, which has donated £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk's food banks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead sought for first phase of 2,000-home 'garden neighbourhood' at resort

Visitors to an exhibition showing plans for 560 homes, shops, care and community facilities for the edge of Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fire crews called to large hedge blaze

Three crews were called to a large hedge fire this morning in Hartest Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man threatened with knife during daylight street robbery

The robbery took place outside the post office in Old Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Our best friends - How pets are helping to ease the anxiety of staying at home

Amy with Poppy the dog Picture: CLAIRE CALVER

On this day in Town's history: 'Canary Crusher' Haynes strikes again

Danny Haynes celebrates another goal against Norwich in April 2008

EDF outlines how Sizewell C project will be decided

A CGI of how Sizewell C could look Picture: EDF ENERGY
