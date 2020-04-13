Birthday girl creates huge banner to ask people to stay at home

Tabitha and Oscar with their creation Picture: BARRIE HAYTER

A huge banner, asking residents in Woodbridge to stay at home has been created by a Suffolk birthday girl and her family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It took four hours to design and create the banner Picture: BARRIE HAYTER It took four hours to design and create the banner Picture: BARRIE HAYTER

Ten-year-old Tabitha Hayter should have been celebrating her 11th birthday with a party this week instead she and her family have created a huge banner to try and encourage people to stay at home.

The banner was designed for a competition being run by Suffolk Constabulary for U12’s during the Easter holidays.

Wanting to make a difference in her town Tabitha asked to take part and set about creating the banner’s design.

The piece features large, colourful design highlighting the ‘superman’ like work of the NHS as well as the family’s own links with the scouting movement.

The special banner measures around one metre by two metres Picture: BARRIE HAYTER The special banner measures around one metre by two metres Picture: BARRIE HAYTER

“The kids see the news and how bad it’s getting,” said Mr Hayter.

“The banner is about one metre by two metres long.”

“It took about four hours to make in total.”

The banner now sits proudly outside the family’s home, on one of the main road’s through Woodbridge.