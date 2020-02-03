Excitement builds ahead of return of Beowulf festival

Organisers have revealed the first few details about the upcoming Woodbridge Beowulf Festival.

The historic festival will take over the town's waterfront during the first weekend of May.

It will be the second time that the heritage event has been held in the town, having previously run in 2018.

"We are very excited about it," said Clare Perkins, one of the event's organisers.

"We are back by popular demand."

The festival had been due to run for a second time in 2019 but plans fell through after problems with funding.

"It was a lack of support. We worked so hard," said Ms Perkins.

"This year we have lots of people behind us."

This year organisers are working with the Woodbridge Riverside Trust to help bring the event together.

Many of the town's most important cultural assets including Woodbridge Museum, The Sutton Hoo Ship Company and The Tide Mill will all be involved in the festival.

"We have lots going on," said Ms Perkins.

"And we have all that support."

As well as having more groups behind them, festival organisers have also looked to alternative forms of funding to help keep the festival alive.

"We have put in an application to the Arts Fund," said Ms Perkins.

"Fingers crossed we get the funding."

A number of interested groups and speakers have already been confirmed for the event.

"We have speakers and lecturers coming up from Oxford," said Ms Perkins.

Also confirmed to be attending the event is well-known author Kevin Crossley-Holland.

Organisers are also hoping to bring back the popular light show which saw projections on the side of the Tide Mill.

A crowdfunding event has been set up where businesses and members of the public will be able to donate £10 to see their name up in lights on the side of the iconic building.

"It's all going really excitingly," said Ms Perkins.

Further information about the festival is set to be revealed in the next few weeks.

For information on how to donate to the crowdfunding can be found on the Beowulf Festival website.

