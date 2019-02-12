Performances, projections and more to feature in second Spirit of Beowulf festival

Jan Pulsford and Clare Perkins launch the 2019 Beowulf Festival Picture: KATY SANDALLS Archant

New details have emerged about the upcoming Woodbridge Beowulf Festival.

An extensive programme of events has been unveiled for the event which will take place during the early Spring bank holiday in May.

The festival, which celebrates the town’s links with the historical poem, is now in its second year, having been initially created by former Woodbridge mayor Clare Perkins and her fellow producer Jan Pulsford as a replacement event for the traditional mayoral ball.

This year’s festival will take on the theme of Journeys

The four day event will begin on the Friday with a talk at the Shire Hall from Anglo Saxon historian Dr Sam Newton.

The festival will then move to the Whisttocks and Tide Mill Quay area of the town, which featured prominently in last year’s event , for the weekend.

Live music will be performed on the Marie Boat stage.

Saturday and Sunday will also see the return of night projections on the town’s historic Tide Mill.

There will be a range of food, drink, art and market stalls on offer.

The Sae Wylfing boat, a half length replica of a Saxon burial ship, will be returning to the event along with Anglo Saxon re-enactors.

Students from the University of Cambridge will also be performing scenes from Beowulf Old English at the event to help bring the story to life.

Dr. Debby Banham from the university will also be hosting a talk: what did Beowulf eat?.

On the Monday two special walks have been organised in and around Woodbridge.

The Sutton Hoo society will be hosting a special sunrise walk around the Royal Burial Ground.

The second walk will be themed around Beltane, the Gaelic May Day festival and will also end at Sutton Hoo.

By hosting the festival the organisers hope to raise funds to help those living with dementia.

Last year Ms Perkins began the Woodbridge Memory Bike project to help those with dementia travel around the town in a special rickshaw.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help the festival achieve its goals in helping those with the condition.

More information about the event and the fundraising can be found online.