Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Performances, projections and more to feature in second Spirit of Beowulf festival

PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 February 2019

Jan Pulsford and Clare Perkins launch the 2019 Beowulf Festival Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Jan Pulsford and Clare Perkins launch the 2019 Beowulf Festival Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Archant

New details have emerged about the upcoming Woodbridge Beowulf Festival.

An extensive programme of events has been unveiled for the event which will take place during the early Spring bank holiday in May.

The festival, which celebrates the town’s links with the historical poem, is now in its second year, having been initially created by former Woodbridge mayor Clare Perkins and her fellow producer Jan Pulsford as a replacement event for the traditional mayoral ball.

This year’s festival will take on the theme of Journeys

The four day event will begin on the Friday with a talk at the Shire Hall from Anglo Saxon historian Dr Sam Newton.

The festival will then move to the Whisttocks and Tide Mill Quay area of the town, which featured prominently in last year’s event , for the weekend.

Live music will be performed on the Marie Boat stage.

Saturday and Sunday will also see the return of night projections on the town’s historic Tide Mill.

There will be a range of food, drink, art and market stalls on offer.

The Sae Wylfing boat, a half length replica of a Saxon burial ship, will be returning to the event along with Anglo Saxon re-enactors.

Students from the University of Cambridge will also be performing scenes from Beowulf Old English at the event to help bring the story to life.

Dr. Debby Banham from the university will also be hosting a talk: what did Beowulf eat?.

On the Monday two special walks have been organised in and around Woodbridge.

The Sutton Hoo society will be hosting a special sunrise walk around the Royal Burial Ground.

The second walk will be themed around Beltane, the Gaelic May Day festival and will also end at Sutton Hoo.

By hosting the festival the organisers hope to raise funds to help those living with dementia.

Last year Ms Perkins began the Woodbridge Memory Bike project to help those with dementia travel around the town in a special rickshaw.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help the festival achieve its goals in helping those with the condition.

More information about the event and the fundraising can be found online.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

Paul Hurst was in charge of Ipswich Town for just 149 days. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

Claire and John Cunningham have they said they feel they are fighting to save their daughter Kirsten's life. Pictured, Kirsten Cunningham and her parents, on holiday in 2012. Photo: Supplied by the Cunningham family

Driver arrested after £10,000 worth of cannabis and axe found in home

Cannabis that was found in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

A Nissan is blocking the road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Mother and daughter lived off party food after switching to Universal Credit

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations of food from friends and food banks in December and January. PHOTO; Sophie Smith

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

Oliver Mingay, who grew up in Oulton Broad, was killed by a combination of pneumonia and a drug overdose in his girlfriend’s Lowestoft flat on September 10: Picture: Contributed by Mingay family

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three areas in Suffolk mooted for a new ‘garden town’

Development off the A14 was one possibility for a garden town, the ResPublica report said. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Promotion-chasing U’s tough run-in starts this weekend

Ryan Jackson celebrates on the back of goalscorer Frank Nouble during the 3-0 win over Cheltenham, in the U's last home game. Jackson could play as a wing-back today, if the U's chose to start with a three-man defence Picture: STEVE WALLER

Lawyer says case against Tavis murder accused based on ‘assumptions and guesswork’

Tributes left in memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens after the stabbing in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drugs and theft most likely first offences to be committed by children

Less than one in 10 adult first time offenders enter the criminal justice system due to drugs, compared to almost one in five youths Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

What happened in Suffolk this week? There’s a snake coming to a local amusement park

Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park, near Lowestoft Picture: JAMES BASS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists