Sixth case of bird flu in space of a month confirmed in Suffolk

A second bird flu outbreak has been identified near Woodbridge - the sixth in Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: Denise Bradley

A second case of bird flu has been confirmed near Woodbridge - the sixth outbreak reported in Suffolk in the space of a month.

Suffolk Trading Standards has confirmed that the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5 is present at a second premises near Woodbridge.

The outbreak was confirmed on Sunday.

This comes after an outbreak was confirmed at a location in Redgrave, a duck farm, also in Redgrave earlier this month which saw about 35,000 ducks humanely culled.

A separate case was reported at a chicken farm near Elmswell in February.

Suffolk Trading Standards has confirmed that all poultry on the infected premises will be humanely culled.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone has been put in place around the infected premises, near Woodbridge, to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Trading Standards officers will be going door to door in the 3km protection zone over the next week to help them and the Animal and Plant Health Agency establish where poultry are housed.

They have also warned that the risk of wild birds carrying flu remains very high and are now telling people who own birds to keep them inside.

Bird keepers within the protection zone must cleanse and disinfect clothing, footwear, vehicles and equipment before and after contact with poultry and captive birds – if practical, use disposable protective clothing and minimise direct and indirect contact between poultry and captive birds and wild birds, including making sure all feed and water is not accessible to wild birds.

In a post on Facebook, Suffolk Trading Standards said: "If your birds aren’t housed you are putting them at huge risk and if they are housed they are still at high risk if you don’t practice good biosecurity."