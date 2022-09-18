News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Brothers release first video game on Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 6:00 AM September 18, 2022
Sonny and Sky Da Silva from Woodbridge have released their new game which is available on all consoles

Sonny and Sky Da Silva from Woodbridge have released their new game which is available on all consoles - Credit: Lazyrays Games

Two brothers from Woodbridge have released a new game, which has caught the attention of Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo.

Sky and Sonny Da Silva, 21 and 22, have created the game Paddles, a multi platform console game.

The game has been developed by the duos' company, Lazyrays Games, and published by Six Kings Games.

The game Paddles, is a party game inspired by ping pong, and can be played solo or with up to four friends, with different levels and a 1v1 feature.

The game took three months to develop, with a further month of negotiating with the consoles.

Sky Da Silva

Sky Da Silva - Credit: Lazyrays Games

Sky, 21, said: "My brother and I grew up constantly playing video games together, and we would have never guessed we would end up creating our own.

"It was extremely exciting to see the game going live all over the world, it feels like the official beginnings of our careers as game developers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded
  2. 2 BBC stars past and present attend Bill Turnbull's funeral in Suffolk
  3. 3 Planning appeal ends into 69 mobile homes for Suffolk village
  1. 4 38 more of Suffolk’s oldest surnames – and what they mean
  2. 5 McKenna's verdict on 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday
  3. 6 Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14
  4. 7 Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield
  5. 8 Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey
  6. 9 Couple put 1940s bungalow made to look like a New York 'loft' up for sale
  7. 10 RSPB 'devastated' after missing Sizewell C objection deadline by 24 hours

"To finally be releasing a game in all major consoles is a huge achievement, however it also comes with a lot of stress as we eagerly anticipate the sales and reviews."

Sonny, who has been making games since he was 16, said: "I love the process of making games.

A screenshot of the game

A screenshot of the game - Credit: Lazyrays Games

"I’m excited to improve the game for the players already playing the game and can't wait to watch playthroughs on Youtube.

"For all volatile markets, the games market definitely being one, loving the creation process is super important for remaining motivated.

"I’m excited to see what projects I'll get to work on as I’ve entered the market at a young age, there's so many opportunities in a field that keeps evolving and changing."

The duo has also been working on a game called Dino Party, which is to be released soon, and they hope to release more games with Lazyrays Games, including virtual reality games.

The duo have also been working on Dino Party, which is due to b released soon

The duo have also been working on Dino Party, which is due to b released soon - Credit: Lazyrays Games

The game 'Paddles' is available to buy and play now on PS4, PS5, Xbox ONE, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, with a PC release expected at a later date.

Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Simon Edwards, owner and chef at the new Bistro @47a in Woodbridge.

Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Rail services between Ipswich and London are cancelled due to damage to overhead wires

Suffolk Live News

Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion Great Bricett

Planning and Development

Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon