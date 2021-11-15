Woodbridge landlord thanks public for 'overwhelming support' over al fresco dining
- Credit: The Bull Inn Woodbridge
A bid to introduce al fresco dining at The Bull Inn in Woodbridge has gained the support of locals, much to the delight of the landlord.
Landlord David Clarke has tanked the public for their support following a consultation period for their application to have eight tables and 32 chairs outside the popular pub.
He said: "We just want to say a huge 'thank you' to all those that submitted responses to the council regarding the proposed seating area in front of The Bull.
"Due to the overwhelming support of the square and residents the council now understand that the local community are strongly in favour of the proposal and are now moving the project forward."
Caroline Page, county councillor for Woodbridge, said: “This brings a double benefit: Market Hill will become more attractive and user friendly – a destination rather than a cut-through.
"At the same time, as Suffolk endeavours to achieve its net zero target by 2030, I’m proud to see how Woodbridge continues to lead the way in considering all traffic."
