Caravan 'severely damaged' after fire near Sutton Hoo
Published: 7:06 AM February 24, 2022
A caravan has been severely damaged after it and a van caught fire near Woodbridge.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Woodbridge Airfield Road in Sutton at 4.40am today, Thursday, February 24.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews attended a caravan and van on fire.
"The caravan was severely damaged by the fire, and the van was 50% damaged by fire."
Firefighters used two hose reel jets, small tools and a thermal imaging camera to battle the blaze.
Crews from Ipswich East and Woodbridge were called to the fire.
A 'stop' call was made just before 5.30am by the fire service.