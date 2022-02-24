News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Caravan 'severely damaged' after fire near Sutton Hoo

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:06 AM February 24, 2022
A fire engine at the scene of the fire on Rushmere Heath in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firefighters have tackled an overnight blaze which severely damaged a caravan and van - Credit: Archant

A caravan has been severely damaged after it and a van caught fire near Woodbridge. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Woodbridge Airfield Road in Sutton at 4.40am today, Thursday, February 24. 

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews attended a caravan and van on fire. 

"The caravan was severely damaged by the fire, and the van was 50% damaged by fire."

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, small tools and a thermal imaging camera to battle the blaze.

Crews from Ipswich East and Woodbridge were called to the fire. 

A 'stop' call was made just before 5.30am by the fire service. 


Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

