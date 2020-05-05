E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Care village’ plan to create homes for 150-plus over 75s in countryside

PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 May 2020

Plans have been submiited for the Woodbridge Care Village Picture: PEGASUS GROUP/CHRISTCHURCH LAND AND ESTATES (MELTON) LTD

Plans have been submiited for the Woodbridge Care Village Picture: PEGASUS GROUP/CHRISTCHURCH LAND AND ESTATES (MELTON) LTD

Proposals have been drawn up for a “care village” near Woodbridge featuring an 80-bedroom care home and 75 assisted care bungalows.

The project – which would also feature a bowling green, cafe and clubhouse – would be specialist accommodation for people over 75 with recreation facilities open to the whole community.

Christchurch Land and Estates (Melton) Limited has submitted the plans for 6.6-acres of pasture and a disused quarry in Yarmouth Road at Melton to East Suffolk Council.

The company says the Woodbridge Care Village proposals will also deliver “significant economic and social benefits” to the area, creating a vibrant community as well as generating up to 180 full and part time jobs, and easing the pressure on local health services.

Tony Harris, managing director of Christchurch Land and Estates (Melton) , said: “Melton and the surrounding areas have a considerable shortage of suitable housing for elderly residents, who require specialist accommodation that is adapted to their needs.

“Our proposals respond directly to the shortfall in housing for older people, as confirmed by the Planning Inspector in his report on the new Local Plan. The proposals present a unique opportunity to meet the identified demand for this type of housing, whilst allowing residents to live with as much independence as possible.

“Our vision is to deliver a development that will be enjoyed by new residents as well as by the current wider community.

“As such, the scheme has been sensitively designed to incorporate various features that encourage interaction between new and existing residents, in order to promote community spirit and combat social isolation.

“Communal facilities, such as a new clubhouse and bowling green, will be available for use by the general public, ensuring that the local community is able to fully access and enjoy the benefits that the development can deliver.”

The company says its proposals present an opportunity to deliver safe, secure accommodation suitable for older residents, with the additional benefit of releasing larger family homes to the local housing market.

Transport consultants Pell Frischmann said there are numerous opportunities for non-car based travel to and from the site. The site is within walking distance of Melton Station and a number of bus stops providing regular services to a number of local destinations as well as Ipswich.

Likely peak hour trip generation of the proposed development would have a “negligible impact” on the local highway network and key junctions.

The care village would be owned and managed by Woodbridge Care Village Limited, a highly experienced care village operator with a track record of delivering quality residential care developments.

