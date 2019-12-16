E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mentors helping Suffolk youngsters spring their way to success

PUBLISHED: 12:01 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 16 December 2019

The Seckford Foundation is providing a much needed support system for young people in Suffolk. Picture: THE SECKFORD FOUNDATION

The Seckford Foundation is providing a much needed support system for young people in Suffolk. Picture: THE SECKFORD FOUNDATION

Archant

Teenagers struggling with anxiety, exam stress and a lack of confidence are being offered help and support from volunteer mentors in rural Suffolk.

The Seckford Foundation, based in Woodbridge, is providing much-needed support to those who may otherwise struggle to seek guidance.

Through its Springboard mentoring programme, young people are encouraged to open up and are given help to build their confidence.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, was struggling with her studies and suffering from heightened anxiety when she was signposted to the charity.

She was offered one-on-one meetings with a Seckford Springboard mentor.

Over eight weeks the student met with the mentor to off-load her worries and regain her confidence. Having completed the course, she not only finished her studies but is now employed as an apprentice chef.

You may also want to watch:

Focusing on positive thinking and building life skills, the scheme is helping to boost the self-esteem of young people.

The initiative is proving to be so popular that the Seckford Foundation is now planning to recruit more volunteers to join the mentoring process. No experience is required, just a friendly manner and a listening ear.

Volunteers will receive ongoing training and development within the programme, with the promise of a rewarding and fulfilling role in the lives of youngsters who feel under pressure.

The Seckford Springboard mentoring programme is funded jointly by the Seckford Foundation, Prince's Countryside Fund and the Salvation Army and is available free of charge to anyone under the age of 25.

The Seckford Foundation is a charity that promotes and supports the education and care of the young and the elderly in and around the town of Woodbridge and the county of Suffolk.

Established by HRH the Prince of Wales in 2010, The Prince's Countryside Fund exists to improve the prospects of family farm businesses and the quality of rural life.

To find out more about volunteering, press here or call 01394 615199/07831120873 or contact the via email

Most Read

Village ‘angry’ after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Train woe continues with major disruption to services

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Government urged to delay Sizewell C decision over ‘disdainful’ lack of detail

Suffolk MPs Dan Poulter and Therese Coffey, pictured with PM Boris Johnson before the General Election, have both signed letters to Government about current energy projects Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘We are open to all’ - reverend responds after anti-LGBTQ note is left on altar

Reverend Andrew Dotchin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Village ‘angry’ after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Train woe continues with major disruption to services

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Government urged to delay Sizewell C decision over ‘disdainful’ lack of detail

Suffolk MPs Dan Poulter and Therese Coffey, pictured with PM Boris Johnson before the General Election, have both signed letters to Government about current energy projects Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘We are open to all’ - reverend responds after anti-LGBTQ note is left on altar

Reverend Andrew Dotchin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Some Greater Anglia services restored – but no sign of new Intercity trains

Passenger trains have been restored to the Ipswich to Felixstowe line. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Government urged to delay Sizewell C decision over ‘disdainful’ lack of detail

Suffolk MPs Dan Poulter and Therese Coffey, pictured with PM Boris Johnson before the General Election, have both signed letters to Government about current energy projects Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mentors helping Suffolk youngsters spring their way to success

The Seckford Foundation is providing a much needed support system for young people in Suffolk. Picture: THE SECKFORD FOUNDATION

Review: Eastern Angles Famous Four (and-a-half) have ripping fun this Christmas

Eastern Angles Christmas Show engages in some time-travelling shenanigans in The Famous Four (and-a-half) Go Wild in Thetford Forest. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Town centre bakery to host cake decorating classes in new venture

Sarah Moss, owner of the Bakehouse in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists