Mentors helping Suffolk youngsters spring their way to success

Teenagers struggling with anxiety, exam stress and a lack of confidence are being offered help and support from volunteer mentors in rural Suffolk.

The Seckford Foundation, based in Woodbridge, is providing much-needed support to those who may otherwise struggle to seek guidance.

Through its Springboard mentoring programme, young people are encouraged to open up and are given help to build their confidence.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, was struggling with her studies and suffering from heightened anxiety when she was signposted to the charity.

She was offered one-on-one meetings with a Seckford Springboard mentor.

Over eight weeks the student met with the mentor to off-load her worries and regain her confidence. Having completed the course, she not only finished her studies but is now employed as an apprentice chef.

Focusing on positive thinking and building life skills, the scheme is helping to boost the self-esteem of young people.

The initiative is proving to be so popular that the Seckford Foundation is now planning to recruit more volunteers to join the mentoring process. No experience is required, just a friendly manner and a listening ear.

Volunteers will receive ongoing training and development within the programme, with the promise of a rewarding and fulfilling role in the lives of youngsters who feel under pressure.

The Seckford Springboard mentoring programme is funded jointly by the Seckford Foundation, Prince's Countryside Fund and the Salvation Army and is available free of charge to anyone under the age of 25.

The Seckford Foundation is a charity that promotes and supports the education and care of the young and the elderly in and around the town of Woodbridge and the county of Suffolk.

Established by HRH the Prince of Wales in 2010, The Prince's Countryside Fund exists to improve the prospects of family farm businesses and the quality of rural life.

To find out more about volunteering, press here or call 01394 615199/07831120873 or contact the via email