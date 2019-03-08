Fire-hit pub thanks incredible support from locals

The Cherry Tree Pub in Woodbridge Picture: SU ANDERSON

A Woodbridge pub has thanked the community after an electrical fire gutted its kitchen, leaving it unable to serve food.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The remains of the Cherry Tree pub in Woodbridge Picture: ANDY THOMPSON The remains of the Cherry Tree pub in Woodbridge Picture: ANDY THOMPSON

A fire broke out at the Cherry Tree pub on Cumberland Street on September 3.

Landlord Andy Thompson, who lives on the site, was awoken by building's fire alarm.

"The alarm went off and we came down to see the kitchen was full of smoke," said Mr Thompson.

"We got out and phoned the fire brigade."

An electrical fault is thought to have caused a fire at the Cherry Tree pub in Woodbridge Picture: ANDY THOMPSON An electrical fault is thought to have caused a fire at the Cherry Tree pub in Woodbridge Picture: ANDY THOMPSON

The fire was soon put out with the cause found to be an electrical fault.

"There was enough damage that meant the kitchen has been out of action ever since," said Mr Thompson.

The pub was due to host a gin and beer festival in the next few weeks which has since been cancelled as the pub's shed is now full of kitchen equipment.

You may also want to watch:

In the mean time the pub has still been serving drinks and invited customers to bring their own food in.

"We have been trying to encourage people to get takeaways," said Mr Thompson.

"We have also had the fish and chip van, the Moving Plaice, in the car park on a Saturday evening."

Other local food vendors including street food sellers Keo Street will also be providing offerings for pub goers who want something to eat while the kitchen is closed.

The response from those living in the town has been a real boost for staff at the pub.

"Lots of the locals have made a point of coming in and getting a drink," said Mr Thompson.

"It's been really nice. The human side of the whole thing has been brilliant."

While the work begins to repair the fire damage, kitchen staff have been helping to complete other small jobs elsewhere in the pub.

It's hoped at this stage that the repairs will be complete in a few week's time.

"We are hoping for that," said Mr Thompson, "but it might need a bit more time."