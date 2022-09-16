News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woodbridge church to live-stream Queen's funeral

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 3:00 PM September 16, 2022
St Mary's Church in Woodbridge will live-stream Queen's funeral

St Mary's Church in Woodbridge will live-stream Queen's funeral - Credit: Archant/PA

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be live-streamed in a Woodbridge church. 

The screening of the funeral, which is being held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, will start at 10am in St Mary's Church, on Market Hill in Woodbridge, ahead of the funeral service at 11am.

Coffee and refreshments will be available at the venue. 

A number of attractions across Suffolk will be closed due to the funeral.  

A big screen will also be placed in Ipswich town centre to live-stream Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. 

After the death of the Queen, Woodbridge Mayor, Patrick Gillard, said: "The Mayor and everyone on the council offer our sympathy and condolences to the Queen and her family and we think she has had a magnificent career and we were so happy to celebrate her 70th anniversary.  

“We are grateful for everything she has done for the country and we mourn her passing today." 

