Woodbridge community comes together to light up Christmas

Lights outside of Barrett's homeware in the Thoroughfare, Woodbridge - Credit: Choose Woodbridge

Woodbridge, in Suffolk will be sparkling this Christmas after the community came together to buy more than £6,000 worth of Christmas lights.

Former town mayor Clare Perkins and the team at Choose Woodbridge have illuminated the town after last year's celebrations were heavily disrupted by covid.

Ms Perkins approached independent businesses and local people over WhatsApp about funding a new set of lights and was overwhelmed by the response, with individual donations as high as £500.

New lights have been put up all around Woodbridge town centre, including this decorated tree on market hill, by the Kings Head Pub - Credit: Choose Woodbridge

Clare said: “With all that’s happened over the last 18 months with Covid, Brexit and the lockdowns stopping celebrations, I thought we should do something to bring some sparkle to Woodbridge at Christmas and make everyone happy."

The fundraising drive gathered £6,500, which has now been spent on Christmas lights displayed in the town centre.

“I was so surprised that my idea caught on – all I wanted to do was to try and make Woodbridge sparkle this Christmas.

"I really did not expect such an incredible response so quickly.

“I couldn’t quite believe it.”

Lights going up in the Thoroughfare, Woodbridge - Credit: Choose Woodbridge

As well as organising the town centres lights, Choose Woodbridge has also been involved with "Spirit of Christmas" event on December 22, which will see the Tidemill Museum host an evening of magic, music and light.

The lights will be choreographed to music by local composer Jan Pulsford, who has created a piece using the sounds of the Tide Mill.

This will follow Father Christmas's appearance at Woodbridge Rotary Club's carol service, where the local choral society is set to perform Hallelujah.

Lights going up on June Bellamy, which is in the Thoroughfare - Credit: Choose Woodbridge

Ms Perkins said the pandemic has shown the importance of uniting as a community.

"I think it is very important to try and bring the community together in these exceptional times with something good to take the mind away from all the worries that seem to dominate everyday life.

“I have been so proud of Woodbridge – we have a wonderful community that proved when things get tough, we pull together.

“How can one not love a bit of Christmas cheer and a bit of sparkle to take the blues away?”



