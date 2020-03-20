E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woodbridge volunteers pulling together to help others in wake of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:51 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 20 March 2020

The Woodbridge Thoroughfare is noticably quiet due to the corona virus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Woodbridge Thoroughfare is noticably quiet due to the corona virus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Volunteers in a Suffolk market town have been pulling together to help others in the wake of the coronavirus.

People living in Woodbridge have quickly banded together to help look after more vulnerable residents.

The town have set up an Emergency Response Group which will be bringing volunteers to help carry out a range of tasks including picking up shopping, sending post or simply being at the end of a phone.

One of the volunteers’ first tasks has been posting leaflets out to let people know what they are able to offer.

Woodbridge Mayor Patrick Gillard has been delighted with the response to the scheme.

“We asked for volunteers to put out 4000 leaflets around town about the emergency response team,” said Mr Gillard.

“Volunteers poured in and the 4000 went out in five hours.”

READ MORE: Community schemes supporting coronavirus effort in Suffolk will be mapped

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A new survey says a third of Suffolk business could go bust due to coronavirus

Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Paul Simon

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools are closed on Friday

Suffolk One is only open to a select group of students Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything Ipswich residents need to know from the council – including bin collections and direct debits

Signs are up on Grafton House stating the closure of the building due to Coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brazen thieves break into charity store after smashing window

Police were called to the Sue Ryder branch in Needham Market on Friday morning Picture: SARAH EVANS

Town Council by-election postponed

East Suffolk Council. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Drive 24