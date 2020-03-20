Woodbridge volunteers pulling together to help others in wake of coronavirus

The Woodbridge Thoroughfare is noticably quiet due to the corona virus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Volunteers in a Suffolk market town have been pulling together to help others in the wake of the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People living in Woodbridge have quickly banded together to help look after more vulnerable residents.

The town have set up an Emergency Response Group which will be bringing volunteers to help carry out a range of tasks including picking up shopping, sending post or simply being at the end of a phone.

One of the volunteers’ first tasks has been posting leaflets out to let people know what they are able to offer.

Woodbridge Mayor Patrick Gillard has been delighted with the response to the scheme.

“We asked for volunteers to put out 4000 leaflets around town about the emergency response team,” said Mr Gillard.

“Volunteers poured in and the 4000 went out in five hours.”

READ MORE: Community schemes supporting coronavirus effort in Suffolk will be mapped

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.