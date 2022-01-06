News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:00 AM January 6, 2022
Betty has spent the last thirty years raising money for Redwings Horse Sanctuary with her husband, Michael

Betty has spent the last thirty years tirelessly raising money for Redwings Horse Sanctuary with the help of her husband, Michael - Credit: Watkins family

Their first meeting did not go well, but soldier Michael Watkins would eventually win his future bride,  round - and today the couple are celebrating their Diamond Wedding.

Mr Watkins, 82, and his wife, Betty, 79, first met at the cinema, said their daughter Michaela Smy.

“I think my dad was doing his national service at the time. He was smoking in the row behind my mum, and he kept blowing smoke all over her. She absolutely hated it!” 

This first encounter might have not have gone too well, but Mr Watkins’ natural charm won out. The pair started dating, and were married on January 6, 1962 at the bride's local church in Sloley, Norfolk.

Michael and Betty married at Betty's local church in Sloley, surrounded by their family

Michael and Betty married at Betty's local church in Sloley, surrounded by their family - Credit: Watkins family

“Both my parents are from Norfolk,” Michaela explained. Her dad was the son of a gamekeeper, while her mum's father worked on the RAF base close to where they lived.  

Michael and Betty were married on January 6, 1962

Michael and Betty were married on January 6, 1962 - Credit: Watkins family

The pair began their married life in Suffolk, first moving to Tangham in Rendlesham forest, which at the time housed RAF Woodbridge. 

Michaela continues: “They were literally at the end of a runway, where the caravan site is now. Dad got a job working for the Forestry Commission, and mum was a nanny to an American couple at the base.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police describe drug dealing as pub has drinks licence removed
  2. 2 Cook on his Ipswich Town sacking, deserving more time and why he should have left in the summer
  3. 3 Plans for Suffolk's last middle schools to close due to dwindling numbers
  1. 4 'It's been incredibly rewarding': Owners call time at award-winning hotel and restaurant
  2. 5 Four car windows smashed and money taken in two Suffolk towns
  3. 6 Stowmarket malt factory to feature in BBC's Inside the Factory tonight
  4. 7 West Suffolk Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as Covid surges
  5. 8 14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog
  6. 9 1,200 hospital staff off sick as Omicron takes hold in Suffolk
  7. 10 Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury

The couple welcomed welcomed their own child, Andrew in 1964, and Michaela followed in 1965. 

The family moved to Sudbourne, then Woodbridge. Mr Watkins had stopped working for the Forestry Commission, and was by this stage worked on building sites. 

“With a bit of help from a few other people, he actually built our house in Woodbridge,” says Michaela proudly. 

Both Betty and Michael were born in Norfolk, but moved to Suffolk to begin their married life together

Both Betty and Michael were born in Norfolk, but moved to Suffolk to begin their married life together - Credit: Watkins family

The father-of-two changed jobs again, becoming a self-employed tree surgeon. While Mrs Watkins worked various part-time jobs, but found her calling after a chance visit to the Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Norfolk.  

“She thought they did such brilliant work with horses, and she wanted to raise a bit of money for them, doing garden sales and car boots. It started as a hobby, but she’s kept on doing it for over 30 years, Dad helping, and she still wants to carry on.  

“She’s raised over £42,000 in total. 

“Mum and Dad will do anything for anybody. They’re very supportive, and everyone in the family knows they can always go to them with a problem.” 

The couple have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. 

Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswic

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town working on permanent Walton deal as potential loan recall looms

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal damage in Abbeygate Street

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Shock after New Year's Day attack at high street address in Bury St Edmunds

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Police are currently at the scene of a single vehicle crash near the sugar beet factory in Bury St Edmunds

A14

Motorbike crash on A14 roundabout

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
There are some delays on the A140 after a three vehicle crash

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A140 crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon