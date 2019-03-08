E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Honeymoon plans left in ruins after Thomas Cook collapse

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 September 2019

Rhys and Jess Levans' dream honeymoon was cancelled following the collapse of Thomas Cook Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

Rhys and Jess Levans' dream honeymoon was cancelled following the collapse of Thomas Cook Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

A couple who wed just days ago have had their honeymoon dreams shattered after the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Rhys and Jess, both 21, had been saving for years to afford their fairytale trip to Crete Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHYRhys and Jess, both 21, had been saving for years to afford their fairytale trip to Crete Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

Rhys and Jess Levans, both 21, tied the knot on Friday, September 20. But the celebrations lasted only two days when they awoke to an email from the package holiday company on Monday telling them not to go to the airport.

The Woodbridge newlyweds, who both work for the NHS, were due to fly out to Crete to enjoy the dream £3,000 holiday they had spent years planning to perfection - and would have been their first ever holiday abroad.

Mrs Levans, who works at Ipswich Hospital, said: "It's been such a shock - there have been a lot of tears. We've been dreaming about this holiday for as long as I can remember.

"We had such a magical and beautiful weekend but all of those wonderful feelings have been snatched from us."

The pair had been saving for their trip of a lifetime for years alongside saving thousands of pounds for their wedding and future mortgage deposit.

Mrs Levans added: "We have worked so hard and saved so much money for this.

"Right now we are being pushed to our limits financially and if we do get flights then the money will come out of our house fund.

"We've done everything we could to get this dream and now it is gone."

Thankfully for the pair, some people are trying to help their cause. Woodbridge-based travel company Travel With Jules was yesterday attempting to secure extra flights and a room.

Jess' mum Jules Button has also been doing what she can to help to rescue their dream holiday.

Mrs Button said: "My main concern right now is I need to get them somewhere, they work so hard for the NHS and they need to take the holiday time they've been given.

"It is just yet more money for them on top of the wedding, hopefully their travel insurance will help get this resolved."

It is reported that 9,000 people have lost their jobs following the 178-year-old company's collapse.

