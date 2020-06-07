Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road
PUBLISHED: 20:07 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:25 07 June 2020
A woman has been freed from a car which overturned into a field following a crash on a rural road near Woodbridge.
Suffolk police were called shortly before 6pm today to reports that a single vehicle had crashed into a field off the road connecting the B1078 in Tunstall with Orford Road in Butley.
They arrived to find a woman trapped in a silver Peugeot which was on its roof.
The fire service attended the scene and assisted to remove the woman from the car.
She then received treatment from paramedics and is understood not to be seriously injured.
Her car has since been removed from the area by a local farmer and the road is now clear.
