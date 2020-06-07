Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman has been freed from a car which overturned into a field following a crash on a rural road near Woodbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police were called shortly before 6pm today to reports that a single vehicle had crashed into a field off the road connecting the B1078 in Tunstall with Orford Road in Butley.

They arrived to find a woman trapped in a silver Peugeot which was on its roof.

The fire service attended the scene and assisted to remove the woman from the car.

You may also want to watch:

She then received treatment from paramedics and is understood not to be seriously injured.

Her car has since been removed from the area by a local farmer and the road is now clear.