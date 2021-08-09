News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest into death of man at building site adjourned

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:37 AM August 9, 2021   
Cordons were in place at a house in Woodbridge on Wednesday

An inquest into the death of Dale Baker will continue later this year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An inquest into the death of a Felixstowe man in Woodbridge has been adjourned pending further police investigation.

Dale Baker, 30, died in December 2020 after part of a building he was working on in Haughgate Close collapsed. 

He was working as a casual labourer for Hinton Wood Construction East Anglia that day, having previously worked for the company on this and other sites.

Police were called shortly after 4.30pm on December 15 following the reported collapse of an open trench

Mr Baker was left trapped beneath the rubble and fallen material after the concrete footings of the conservatory adjacent to the trench gave way.

Medics, including the air ambulance, were called to the incident but Mr Baker died. 

An investigation was launched by the Health and Safety Executive in conjunction with Suffolk police's major investigation team. 

An inquest into Mr Baker's death was opened in March, with a case review having been expected to take place in July.

Instead the case returned to the coroners' court on Friday, August 6, where it was adjourned again until a further pre-inquest hearing on October 26.

A new date for the full inquest will be decided at this meeting. 






