Car crashes into garden centre cafe
PUBLISHED: 11:19 07 December 2019
Archant
Officers were called to Dobbie's Garden Centre in Woodbridge this morning after a car went into the centre's cafe.
Police remain on the scene at Dobbies Picture: ARCHANT
Police attended the garden centre after a car went through the centre's cafe causing significant damage to the windows.
Part of the garden centre's car park remains cordoned off while police investigate.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that they were at the scene but were unable to confirm more details at this time.