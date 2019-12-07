E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Car crashes into garden centre cafe

PUBLISHED: 11:19 07 December 2019

A car has done a significant amount of damage to the Dobbies Garden Centre in Woodbridge this morning Picture: ARCHANT

A car has done a significant amount of damage to the Dobbies Garden Centre in Woodbridge this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Officers were called to Dobbie's Garden Centre in Woodbridge this morning after a car went into the centre's cafe.

Police remain on the scene at Dobbies Picture: ARCHANTPolice remain on the scene at Dobbies Picture: ARCHANT

Police attended the garden centre after a car went through the centre's cafe causing significant damage to the windows.

Part of the garden centre's car park remains cordoned off while police investigate.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that they were at the scene but were unable to confirm more details at this time.

