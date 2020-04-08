E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bookseller creates rainbow on shop to inspire hope

PUBLISHED: 14:09 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 08 April 2020

The Woodbridge Emporium is now covered in colourful chalk Picture: JULES BUTTON

The Woodbridge Emporium is now covered in colourful chalk Picture: JULES BUTTON

A Suffolk bookseller has painstakingly coloured in the bricks on the front of her shop to inspire hope and positivity in the wake of the coronavirus.

Jules Button at the Woodbridge Emporium spent hours creating the colourful design with the help of her daughter with the aim of promoting positivity locally.

“My daughter Tilly was looking online and saw that people had put rainbows in the bricks of their houses,” said Ms Button.

“Tilly’s sister Jessy works at the hospital and she has been missing her so we thought we would put a rainbow on the shop to show there is hope at the end of the rainbow.”

The pair spent a long time looking to find chalk before setting about the mammoth endeavour.

“We started early in the morning and we probably finished about 3pm,” said Ms Button.

“So we probably spent about 5 hours.”

Ms Button and her daughter had worn gloves to begin the project but soon found that they were being worn away.

“My fingers are still sore,” said Ms Button.

Though some people have been unsure of the new colours of the shop, most had appreciated Ms Button’s work.

“We have had so many positive responses,” said Ms Button.

“An older couple told me it reminded them of times they had, had in Brighton.

“We have had messages from all over the world.”

The rainbow wall follows previous efforts by Ms Button to spread happiness in the town during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Button is currently sending out free books to key workers and elderly people isolated by the virus.

So far she has sent out nearly 400 books to those in need.

“I will just continue with it as long as I can,” said Ms Button.

READ MORE: Suffolk bookseller sends over 200 free novels to county’s key workers and elderly

