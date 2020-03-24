Suffolk bookseller sends over 200 free novels to county’s key workers and elderly

A popular Suffolk bookshop has been sending out books to key workers and elderly people free of charge.

The Woodbridge Emporium is currently closed but that hasn’t stopped owner Jules Button from reaching out to those most in need by providing them with something to read.

“At first I was doing it for people affected by the virus but it’s hard to tell who is and who isn’t,” said Ms Button.

“It’s now for isolated people and key workers.”

Ms Button selects the books and then posts them out to help provide a little relief for people at this difficult time.

The idea has proved incredibly popular with requests for books coming in from across the world as distant family members look to reach out to those in Suffolk.

“I have had messages from America,” said Ms Button.

Ms Button said it was important the individuals were able to escape for while in this time of uncertainty.

Especially those on the front line who needed to escape after long shifts with the NHS.

“We have to live in escapism. People need to escape,” said Ms Button.

“Books are important they are a different world.”

So far Ms Button has managed to send out around 200 books to people.

Ms Button said that she would continue to send out the books as long as was feasible.

“The shop is closed now,” said Ms Button.

“What I am trying to do is go on as long as I can get a few more normal orders.”

The project has also been well supported by the community with authors like Suffolk-based Caroline Goldsworthy and children’s author James Campbell donating their own books to be sent out.

“I am asking people for donations,” said Ms Button.

“People have been wonderful and are quite excited about it.

“A lot of people feel helpless.

“We can’t go around and talk to people but we can send a book.”

Monetary donations are also helping Ms Button to pay for the postage and packaging.

“People have been amazing,” said Ms Button.

Anyone who wants to help Ms Button’s project can do so by sending money online through Paypal to the shop using the email address woodbridgeemporium@gmail.com.

