School pupils find fun way to mark end of Year 11 after prom night is cancelled

Pupils threw tennis balls to each other for the special video Picture: FARLINGAYE HIGH SCHOOL Archant

Year 11 pupils from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge have got together with staff to create a fun video after their Prom Night was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One pupil caught a tennis ball while riding a horse Picture: FARLINGAYE HIGH SCHOOL One pupil caught a tennis ball while riding a horse Picture: FARLINGAYE HIGH SCHOOL

The students should have been gearing up for one of the most important days in the Year 11 calendar this week, prom.

However, because of the pandemic their attention has changed from glitz and glamour to throwing tennis balls in the most unusual ways possible.

Head of Year 11, Paul MacDonald, set pupils the task of filming themselves catching and throwing a tennis ball in whatever way they wished so that he could edit the clips together so it appeared that pupils were throwing them to each other.

Some chose to ride a horse while throwing the ball, while others jumped into water or rode their bikes.

Staff from the school also got in on the act with some taking a much more lighthearted approach by throwing balls into drinks, fish tanks and one staff member even managed to balance on a low rope while throwing and catching.

“Year 11 have two big things for them,” said Mr MacDonald.

“The exams and prom. In one week that was all taken away from them.”

Mr MacDonald said that the special video was a way for pupils to know that they had not been forgotten by the school whilst giving them something to enjoy on what should have been prom night when the video was released.

“The video took a long time,” said Mr MacDonald.

“The idea came quickly, getting the videos was a longer process.”

After around six to eight weeks Mr MacDonald was able to present the final video to all the pupils.

“It’s taken a lot of time but it has been worthwhile,” said Mr MacDonald.

“The feedback from students and parents has been worth it.

“It’s just a nice little thing to do for them.”