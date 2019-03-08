E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Mean Girls, superheroes and even Donald Trump: pupils walk eight miles for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:50 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 27 September 2019

Pupils came as the Mario brothers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pupils came as the Mario brothers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More than 1,800 students and the staff from a Woodbridge school took to the streets of the town in fancy dress to raise money for charity.

Pupils got dressed up in all sorts of costumes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPupils got dressed up in all sorts of costumes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pupils and staff from Farlingaye School walked for eight miles around the town in a range of costumes including the cast from Mean Girls and Donald Trump.

Sponsor money collected by the students in the annual event will be split between local charities and improving school facilities.

Headteacher Andy Sievewright said: "Sponsored Walk day is a great Farlingaye tradition and a wonderful example of the school operating as a community.

"It is also a great opportunity for students to feel and understand the benefits of fresh air and exercise.

Pupils from Farlingaye High School got dressed up for their annual walk around Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPupils from Farlingaye High School got dressed up for their annual walk around Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"The decision making the students are involved in regarding use of money to support local charities really helps our students to think of themselves as young citizens."

Pupils from Farlingaye High School got dressed up for their annual walk around Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPupils from Farlingaye High School got dressed up for their annual walk around Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

These pupils dressed up as characters from Mean Girls Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThese pupils dressed up as characters from Mean Girls Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pupils as the Men in Black Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPupils as the Men in Black Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pupils as the Men in Black Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPupils as the Men in Black Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Shocking dash-cam footage of seven-mile A14 police chase and dramatic crash

Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a chase on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man released by police after crash which killed horse and left teenage rider badly injured

A 52-year-old man has been released under investigation after a crash involving a teenage horse rider Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist left seriously injured after crash saw him trapped under bin lorry

A motorcyclist has been freed by fire crews after being trapped under a bin lorry in Colchester Picture: KALLIE TEMPLEMAN

‘Scarred for life’ – Cosmetic procedure left mum-of-three with infected wounds that ‘horrified’ GP

Aimee Ward was left with scars after a cosmetic skin-tightening treatment and, inset, images of the scars Picture: RACHEL EDGE/AIMEE WARD

Farm and business sectors offer their support as Suffolk New College – Otley merger takes shape

Chair of governors at Easton and Otley College, Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists