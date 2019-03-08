Gallery

Mean Girls, superheroes and even Donald Trump: pupils walk eight miles for charity

Pupils came as the Mario brothers

More than 1,800 students and the staff from a Woodbridge school took to the streets of the town in fancy dress to raise money for charity.

Pupils got dressed up in all sorts of costumes

Pupils and staff from Farlingaye School walked for eight miles around the town in a range of costumes including the cast from Mean Girls and Donald Trump.

Sponsor money collected by the students in the annual event will be split between local charities and improving school facilities.

Headteacher Andy Sievewright said: "Sponsored Walk day is a great Farlingaye tradition and a wonderful example of the school operating as a community.

"It is also a great opportunity for students to feel and understand the benefits of fresh air and exercise.

Pupils from Farlingaye High School got dressed up for their annual walk around Woodbridge

"The decision making the students are involved in regarding use of money to support local charities really helps our students to think of themselves as young citizens."

Pupils from Farlingaye High School got dressed up for their annual walk around Woodbridge

These pupils dressed up as characters from Mean Girls

Pupils as the Men in Black