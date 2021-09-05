Woodbridge Festival proves a hit as Jazzie B wows crowds
- Credit: John Ferguson
Fans enjoyed a feast of entertainment at Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music.
The event, in Elmhurst Park on Saturday, September 4, was headlined by Grammy-winning artist Jazzie B of Soul II Soul fame, with a DJ set.
Jazzie B's manager, Les Spaine, who was a legendary club DJ in the 1970s before moving into the music industry, was also at the festival.
Other acts taking part included DJ Chris Coco, Rocky (X Press2), Aruba Red, DJ, writer and festival programmer Ben Osborne of Noise of Art, and local acts including Daddy Turbo, Kevin Pearce, Basement Jaxx collaborator and Nathan X, plus many more.
Festival-goer Elma Glasgow said: "It was absolutely amazing. This was a relatively small community event, and it was such high quality. Jazzie B was so good."
As well as the music, the festival included eco-events aimed at families, a word/literature area, poetry trail, kids zone, arts streams and workshops.
Find more things to do through the Head East cultural tourism campaign.
