Published: 8:32 PM September 5, 2021

Some of the crowds at Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music in Elmhurst Park - Credit: John Ferguson

Fans enjoyed a feast of entertainment at Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music.

Jazzie B was headliner at the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music - Credit: John Ferguson

The event, in Elmhurst Park on Saturday, September 4, was headlined by Grammy-winning artist Jazzie B of Soul II Soul fame, with a DJ set.

Some of the crowds at Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music - Credit: John Ferguson

Jazzie B's manager, Les Spaine, who was a legendary club DJ in the 1970s before moving into the music industry, was also at the festival.

Other acts taking part included DJ Chris Coco, Rocky (X Press2), Aruba Red, DJ, writer and festival programmer Ben Osborne of Noise of Art, and local acts including Daddy Turbo, Kevin Pearce, Basement Jaxx collaborator and Nathan X, plus many more.

There was a great atmosphere at Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music - Credit: John Ferguson

Festival-goer Elma Glasgow said: "It was absolutely amazing. This was a relatively small community event, and it was such high quality. Jazzie B was so good."

Some of those enjoying the atmosphere at Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music - Credit: John Ferguson

As well as the music, the festival included eco-events aimed at families, a word/literature area, poetry trail, kids zone, arts streams and workshops.

Some of the festival-goers at Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music - Credit: John Ferguson







