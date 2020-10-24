Woodbridge Festival launches residency at town’s cinema

The Woodbridge Festival has launched a residency at the Riverside cinema Picture: KATY SANDALLS Archant

An all-female international line up of musicians will be among the performers at a Woodbridge cinema in a series of shows raising funds for the venue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organisers of the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music have launched a residency at the Riverside cinema.

British singer Aruba Red will be joined by Czech musician Aiko and American HE Ross, who will recite poetry in support of Black History Month.

Money raised will support both the Riverside cinema and the Save Our Venues national campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Ben Osborne, founder of the Woodbridge Festival, said: “We’re delighted to start this residency at the Riverside with a fantastic female led line-up of artists and a poem commissioned in October’s Black History Month.

“In these times, when cinemas have the double hit of films being delayed and audiences being limited, we’re offering a programme that helps keep our cultural networks connected and supports venues in creative ways.

“The Riverside remained open throughout two world wars, but had its doors closed for the first time by the Covid pandemic. If we can, we want to keep its doors open from now.

“We’re very grateful to county councillor Caroline Page for helping us to deliver this and our environmental programme and to Arts Council England for helping us support culture throughout the summer.”

MORE: Arts centre ‘completely turned around’ after lockdown revamp