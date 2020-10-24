E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woodbridge Festival launches residency at town’s cinema

PUBLISHED: 05:29 25 October 2020

The Woodbridge Festival has launched a residency at the Riverside cinema Picture: KATY SANDALLS

The Woodbridge Festival has launched a residency at the Riverside cinema Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Archant

An all-female international line up of musicians will be among the performers at a Woodbridge cinema in a series of shows raising funds for the venue.

Organisers of the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music have launched a residency at the Riverside cinema.

British singer Aruba Red will be joined by Czech musician Aiko and American HE Ross, who will recite poetry in support of Black History Month.

Money raised will support both the Riverside cinema and the Save Our Venues national campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Ben Osborne, founder of the Woodbridge Festival, said: “We’re delighted to start this residency at the Riverside with a fantastic female led line-up of artists and a poem commissioned in October’s Black History Month.

“In these times, when cinemas have the double hit of films being delayed and audiences being limited, we’re offering a programme that helps keep our cultural networks connected and supports venues in creative ways.

“The Riverside remained open throughout two world wars, but had its doors closed for the first time by the Covid pandemic. If we can, we want to keep its doors open from now.

“We’re very grateful to county councillor Caroline Page for helping us to deliver this and our environmental programme and to Arts Council England for helping us support culture throughout the summer.”

MORE: Arts centre ‘completely turned around’ after lockdown revamp

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mapped: The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Suffolk covid cases: Ipswich town centre shoppers wearing masks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tributes to former Labour councillor and local hero Ron Snell

Ron Snell(centre) looks at the plans for the refurbishment of Stowmarket library with fellow councillors Duncan Macpherson and Kathy Pollard in 2005. Picture: ARCHANT

Young people ‘tackled monumental task’ to achieve new £200k skatepark

Young people who led the project over the past three years Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Woodbridge Festival launches residency at town’s cinema

The Woodbridge Festival has launched a residency at the Riverside cinema Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Man’s body recovered from river near Orwell Bridge

The scene near the Orwell Bridge today where a body was recovered from the river Picture: PAUL HAYMAN