Breaking
Huge grass fire breaks out in east Suffolk field
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Firefighters are currently on scene of a large field fire near Woodbridge in east Suffolk.
Crews were called to the standing crop fire off Marlesford Road, Campsea Ashe, just before 11.40am on Tuesday.
The incident comes as temperatures continue to soar in the heatwave.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently tackling a standing crop fire.
"The fire is close to the rail lines and Network Rail have been informed and trains have been cautioned."
There are currently two appliances on scene and a number of crews are en route.
Smoke is visible from as far away as the A12.
Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Framlingham, Oxford, Leiston, Aldeburgh and Saxmundham have been called to the fire.