Girls' football team on two-year winning streak with cup win

A girls’ football team in Woodbridge is celebrating two years undefeated.

The Woodbridge Town FC Under 13 Girls team won the Suffolk Girls & Women’s Under 13s League Cup final on Sunday against Felixstowe and Walton United Youth, with a score of 5 – 0.

They had already won the Suffolk Girls & Women’s Under 13s Premiership.

“They have actually won every game they’ve played so far this season,” said one of their coaches, Michael McQuillan.

“I’m enormously proud of them.

“They’re obviously a very good bunch of footballers, but they’re a great bunch of girls as well. They all look out for each other. They're excellent.

“They only started as a team two years ago. The league was cancelled because of Covid last year, when they were top of the league, so that was a real shame, as they didn’t get to finish that season.

“But they won the cup last year as well, in their first season, and now they’ve won the league and cup double this season, which is just fantastic.”

Michael said he is keen to encourage girls to take part in sport.

“My daughter plays on the team, and that was one of the reasons why myself and a few others got involved to get the Woodbridge girls’ section up and running again.

The other manager for the Woodbridge team is Theo Sims, while, Simon Stewart has worked hard to set up the girls’ side of Woodbridge Football Club, and runs the ‘Woodpeckers’ for ages five to seven.

“There are quite a lot of opportunities for girls now, we just need to get the word out that there are teams like this, so they can see that it’s a possibility,” said Michael.

He said the team is facing a tough game on Thursday, and is confident they will play well.

“They’ve still got all their summer tournaments as well.

“Football never stops – and we wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Michael and Theo would like to thank the team’s sponsors, TNS (Thurlow Nunn Standen) and Temp All Staffing for their generous support.