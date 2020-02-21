Boxes of happiness lighting up a Suffolk market town

Artist Diane Ball has been creating little boxes of happiness to brighten up people's lives Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Small boxes designed to help bring happiness to local people have begun to appear around a Suffolk town.

The boxes have been hidden around the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The boxes have been hidden around the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The match box sized creations have been found in and around Woodbridge.

Each contains a small number of items such as a plaster, a paper clip and a small star.

Each item has a significance rather than a monetary value; one of the items is a small tealight candle which is included in the box "to help light your way".

The boxes are all put inside a plastic bag with a small note which reads:

The boxes contain a number of items to help spread happiness Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The boxes contain a number of items to help spread happiness Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"In the light of the current world we need to spread more kindness. So here is a little box of kindness made by myself for you if needed or to give someone you know in need of knowing we care and we are here."

The boxes were created by Diane Ball, a local artist, who has been placing them around the town, largely in the Thoroughfare, for people to find.

"It started about a year ago when a friend was suffering with depression; so I made them a little box of happiness," said Miss Ball.

"People started asking me to do them one too.

"I sell them at art events and the profits go into making the free ones."

For every happiness box sold, Miss Ball makes one for free to hide somewhere in the town.

Miss Box hopes that her boxes can give people some amount of comfort, particularly at a time when being the issue of being kind is in the public eye.

"People are so self interested now, they don't have time to be kind," said Miss Ball.

"I just feel I want to help people."

Miss Ball said she had been pleased with the response to the boxes online with one person even asking her to post him one as he was less mobile.

Others are hoping to add their own touches to the boxes before sending them back out into the world.

The boxes are set to continue to spread happiness further afield in the future.

"That was the whole idea with it," said Miss Ball.

"I have plans to put more out in the next few weeks.

"And I've got a few other people to put them out."

As well as leaving her boxes around Woodbridge, Miss Ball is hoping to expand her happiness spreading to other parts of the county.