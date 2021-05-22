Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m
- Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images
A six-bedroom family home within walking distance of Woodbridge town centre has hit the market - with a price tag of £1,950,000.
Drummond House, on a half-acre site on the edge of the east Suffolk town, is being marketed by Jackson-Stops.
The property features six bathrooms - five of which are ensuites - and has two interconnecting reception rooms, a utility room and a separate study.
Jackson-Stops said the Grange Park Drive property is within "a few moments’ walk" of the town's amenities, such as the railway station, Thoroughfare and selection of pubs and restaurants.
The agent also said the home is enclosed by "mature hedgerows and high level tree coverage", which offer "truly private and sheltered gardens".
Bedrooms on the second floor also provide "glimpse views" of the River Deben.
A double gate marks the entrance to the property, with a stretch of driveway leading to the front door of the house.
It is being sold with no onward chain.