News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM May 22, 2021   
default

The Woodbridge home has hit the market with a price tag of just under £2million - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

A six-bedroom family home within walking distance of Woodbridge town centre has hit the market - with a price tag of £1,950,000.

Drummond House, on a half-acre site on the edge of the east Suffolk town, is being marketed by Jackson-Stops.

Six bedrooms

The house contains six bedrooms and six bathrooms - five are ensuites - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The property features six bathrooms - five of which are ensuites - and has two interconnecting reception rooms, a utility room and a separate study.

Jackson-Stops said the Grange Park Drive property is within "a few moments’ walk" of the town's amenities, such as the railway station, Thoroughfare and selection of pubs and restaurants.

brekafast bar

The spacious kitchen area features a breakfast bar - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The agent also said the home is enclosed by "mature hedgerows and high level tree coverage", which offer "truly private and sheltered gardens".

You may also want to watch:

Bedrooms on the second floor also provide "glimpse views" of the River Deben.

Agent Jackson-Stops says the home is within walking distance of Woodbridge town centre

Agent Jackson-Stops says the home is within walking distance of Woodbridge town centre - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

A double gate marks the entrance to the property, with a stretch of driveway leading to the front door of the house.

Most Read

  1. 1 Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk
  2. 2 Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk
  3. 3 Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?
  1. 4 East Anglia's wealthiest people revealed in the Sunday Times Rich List
  2. 5 Two councillors for Aldeburgh and Leiston resign from East Suffolk Council
  3. 6 Film crews believed to be filming Downton Abbey movie spotted near Sudbury
  4. 7 Exit Interview: Huws fought hard to win the first battle but couldn't conquer the second
  5. 8 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bradley to snub Blues and sign new Luton deal
  6. 9 Kesgrave shooting: Video footage of attack shown to jury
  7. 10 'My partner screamed' - Couple's shock after finding snake in garden

It is being sold with no onward chain.

Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Gibbs was reported missing from his home in Layham in September, 2020

'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Hayley Lee of the Bildeston Crown at their new pub The Three Kings in Fornham

Food and Drink

Award-winning chef re-opening Suffolk pub with ‘proper carvery’  

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Peterborough United's Mohamed Eisa (right) celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game du

'He would get 25 goals in a team like Ipswich' - Posh put Eisa up for sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus