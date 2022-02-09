News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woodbridge homes left with little or no water after leak

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:53 PM February 9, 2022
Homes in west Suffolk could be without water after after a reported leak in the area

Homes in Woodbridge have been left with little or no water after a leak - Credit: Archant

Homes in Woodbridge have been left with little or no water after a leak. 

Engineers from Anglian Water are currently working to fix the issue that is affecting homes in east Suffolk. 

A message on Anglian Water's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers may be experiencing very low water pressure. 

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Supplies should be restored by 5pm on February 10.

"If you have no water at all, please contact us to make us aware as we are not expecting anyone to be off water completely.

"Again, we're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

This comes after homes and businesses in Bury St Edmunds were left without water due to a large leak which flooded driveways

