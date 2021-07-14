Students get to work as plans for new community centre press ahead

Published: 11:30 AM July 14, 2021

Olivia Snowden, Ashley Meyer, Cordelia Richman, Rachel Creyke and Charmian Berry help out in Woodbridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dozens of sixth formers took the day off school to help prepare the site of a new £3.5million community centre in Woodbridge.

Students from Farlingaye High School teamed up with members of the Jetty Lane Group as an action-packed activities day was held on the location of the project near the town centre.

The proposals to build the community centre were kick-started back in 2017 when the existing youth centre on the land was demolished due to safety concerns over asbestos.

Farlingaye High School dig up the patio at the site of the new community centre - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Plans for the building were approved back in February 2019 but Cordelia Richman, committee member and trustee of Jetty Lane, revealed fundraising had been slow amid the Covid pandemic.

However, she said the charity was keen to highlight that it was still pressing forward with plans for the centre.

On Tuesday, around 60 sixth formers took to the site to help create a patio, set up an information centre and deliver flyers on the scheme to neighbours in Woodbridge.

A selection of suggestions left by youngsters - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The students, who took time out from their studies for A Levels to help the charity, were also asked to suggest their ideas on what features the new youth-focused centre should have.

Volunteers were treated to free cake for their efforts on the day.

Ms Richman thanked the youngsters for their assistance as the charity committed to delivering the project once the cash had been raised.

Emi Allsopp putting some suggestions on the ideas area in Jetty Lane - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said: "We've got to raise a lot of money for this project. We've secured the use of the site for 125 years, but we want it to be of use to the community.

"It will take some time to build the community centre.

"We had two containers donated to us and plenty of activities going on. We had the students doing all sorts of activities.

"There was a lot going on and the students were really getting into it.

"We want to bring in young people - this community centre will replace the youth centre from the 1950s and we're hoping children will be enthusiastic.

"Things have been slow during the pandemic and this was a way to announce to the community that we're still here and we're still looking forward."