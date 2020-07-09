How these recycled shipping containers are providing activity spaces for young people

Supporters and donors next to the leisure pods in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Youth groups will be able to return to Woodbridge soon following the arrival of new specialist activity spaces.

Caroline Page was very pleased with the new delivery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Caroline Page was very pleased with the new delivery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge is currently awaiting the construction of the £3 million Jetty Lane Youth and Arts Centre which is set to house many of the town’s community groups as well as offering studio and office spaces.

Plans were approved for the site in February 2019 and since then fundraising has been underway to bring the project to fruition.

As the plans for the space move forward, the Jetty Lane Group have now received a donation of two activity spaces which will give local youth groups a temporary home.

The new activity spaces are 20ft by 20ft each and are being laid on paving slabs at the site set to be used for the permanent youth centre structure.

New leisure pods have been delivered to the green space in The Avenue in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN New leisure pods have been delivered to the green space in The Avenue in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The spaces are pre-used and were driven up to Suffolk from their previous location at London’s Jubilee Pier earlier this week.

Those behind the project expect to use the temporary spaces for the next two or three years until the new building is completely finished.

The buildings have been gifted to the Jetty Lane Group by Eric Reynolds, chairman of Save Britain’s Heritage and trustee of the National Maritime Museum.

The new activity spaces have arrived in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The new activity spaces have arrived in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Reynolds is well known in Woodbridge having acquired the Woodbridge Boatyard last year.

The Jetty Lane Group hope to be able to make the most of their new space soon.

“We plan to make these available to hire by community groups, especially those involving young people and/or people struggling with their mental health,” said Caroline Page, county councillor for Woodbridge and chairman of the Jetty Lane CIC.

“The activity spaces will allow Jetty Lane to have a physical presence whilst we continue to fundraise to build the Jetty Lane Centre.

“We’re thrilled that we’ll be able to offer some much-needed facilities very soon.”

The group are planning to launch a competition to encourage young people to help redesign the redecoration of the activity spaces within the site.

The Jetty Lane project was recently selected by the Ipswich & Suffolk Small Business Association (ISSBA) as its local charity to support for the coming year.