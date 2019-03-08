E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woodbridge shop triumphs again at retail awards

PUBLISHED: 17:48 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 21 October 2019

The Woodbridge Kitchen Company are celebrating victory as they win again at the Excellence in Housewares Awards. Picture: PAUL VENEDIGER

The Woodbridge Kitchen Company are celebrating victory as they win again at the Excellence in Housewares Awards. Picture: PAUL VENEDIGER

Archant

A high street shop in Woodbridge has triumphed again in a national retail awards after "doing amazing things in a tough retail climate".

The Woodbridge Kitchen Company has delighted shoppers with their inventive and eye catcing window displays. Picture: PAUL VENEDIGERThe Woodbridge Kitchen Company has delighted shoppers with their inventive and eye catcing window displays. Picture: PAUL VENEDIGER

The Woodbridge Kitchen Company on the Thoroughfare won in the best retail display category at the Excellence in Housewares Awards beating off the likes of Lakeland and Le Creuset.

You may also want to watch:

After beating Harrods last year in the same category, for the independant homeware store established in the town for 35 years and with only eight members of staff, this is well and truly a case of small but mighty.

Paul Venediger, co-owner of the Woodbridge Kitchen Company said: "Small companies don't have endless resources like their bigger competitors. For us, this is about creating exceptional experiences for our customers.

The homeware shop was established 35 years ago and still stands strong in the Thoroughfare today. Picture: PAUL VENEDIGERThe homeware shop was established 35 years ago and still stands strong in the Thoroughfare today. Picture: PAUL VENEDIGER

James Lightfoot, chairman of Choose Woodbridge, said: "To be commended alongside some of these companies proves that they are doing something right. We are very proud of all they have achieved."

Most Read

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

‘We just hope we get our outstanding rating back’ - pre-school reacts to ‘inadequate’ Ofsted grading

Sunflowers Childcare CIC in Boxford, near Sudbury, is

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Most Read

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

‘We just hope we get our outstanding rating back’ - pre-school reacts to ‘inadequate’ Ofsted grading

Sunflowers Childcare CIC in Boxford, near Sudbury, is

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 closed in both directions after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

New A12 link between East Anglia and London could take a decade

The new three-lane A12 will start from the existing wide section at Boreham near Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager held over stabbing of woman

Nearby homes were cordoned off by police following the incident in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists