Woodbridge shop triumphs again at retail awards

The Woodbridge Kitchen Company are celebrating victory as they win again at the Excellence in Housewares Awards. Picture: PAUL VENEDIGER Archant

A high street shop in Woodbridge has triumphed again in a national retail awards after "doing amazing things in a tough retail climate".

The Woodbridge Kitchen Company has delighted shoppers with their inventive and eye catcing window displays. Picture: PAUL VENEDIGER The Woodbridge Kitchen Company has delighted shoppers with their inventive and eye catcing window displays. Picture: PAUL VENEDIGER

The Woodbridge Kitchen Company on the Thoroughfare won in the best retail display category at the Excellence in Housewares Awards beating off the likes of Lakeland and Le Creuset.

After beating Harrods last year in the same category, for the independant homeware store established in the town for 35 years and with only eight members of staff, this is well and truly a case of small but mighty.

Paul Venediger, co-owner of the Woodbridge Kitchen Company said: "Small companies don't have endless resources like their bigger competitors. For us, this is about creating exceptional experiences for our customers.

The homeware shop was established 35 years ago and still stands strong in the Thoroughfare today. Picture: PAUL VENEDIGER The homeware shop was established 35 years ago and still stands strong in the Thoroughfare today. Picture: PAUL VENEDIGER

James Lightfoot, chairman of Choose Woodbridge, said: "To be commended alongside some of these companies proves that they are doing something right. We are very proud of all they have achieved."